How to use Apple TV to access photos on a Mac

One of the joys of taking pictures in the digital future we already live in is that we have something almost infinitely deep: massive online storage in the form of SSDs (expensive, but fast) and hard drives (very cheap). , but slow). It’s a natural combination to want some of the countless photos you take to be available on an Apple TV, whether for browsing, a slideshow, or a screensaver.

Apple makes it both easy and difficult. The configuration is easy, but finding the options is not! And with the arrival of macOS 13 Ventura later this year, there are three different places to find the right settings for the last few releases of macOS:

In macOS 10.14 Mojave and earlier: Mojave and older versions of macOS rely on iTunes for sharing photos on Apple TV. Open iTunes, go to File > Home Sharing > Choose photos to share with Apple TV.

Mojave and older versions of macOS rely on iTunes for sharing photos on Apple TV. Open iTunes, go to File > Home Sharing > Choose photos to share with Apple TV. In macOS 10.15 Catalina through 12 Monterey: Go to System Preferences > Partsto check Share media. Select Share mediacheck the share house (if not already checked), authenticate when prompted and check the “Share photos with Apple TV” box. Click To elect.

Go to System Preferences > Partsto check Share media. Select Share mediacheck the share house (if not already checked), authenticate when prompted and check the “Share photos with Apple TV” box. Click To elect. In macOS 13 Ventura (Beta): Go to System settings > General > Parts. Switch Share media. Click the info i icon to the right of Media Sharing and select Home Sharing and “Share photos with Apple TV”. Click To elect.

Fortunately, the dialog box that appears in each of the above cases is almost identical. You can make a number of choices from this:

App or folder: The “Share photos from” menu displays iPhoto (in supported versions of macOS) and Photos. You can also choose Choose folder.

Which items: An app allows you to select either “All photos and albums” or “Selected albums” and then check the smart and manually created albums and People albums below. With a folder selected, you can select “All Folders” or “Selected Folders” and then make your selections below.

Videos or not: You can choose to show movies by checking Include videos.

Regardless of the version of macOS, the photo sharing selection box remains much the same.

While you can select a folder, you can’t choose an alternate Photos library: you can only choose items from the folder marked as your system library in Photos.

(To set up a system library, exit Photos and hold Option when you restart it. Select a library other than your system library. Go to Photos > Preferences > General and click Use as System Library. This will reset iCloud Photos, so think about that before proceeding.)

On your Apple TV:

Open the computers app. Select the shared media library. Select the photos tab. (For large libraries, it may take a while between sharing photos from your Mac and the items appearing in the Photos tab.) A slideshow of recent images appears on the main screen. Select photos or Albums. You can then choose from the Photos view or any Albums view to play a slideshow or set the view as your Apple TV screensaver.

Apple TV’s Computers app lets you view home sharing items, including shared photos and videos.

If you want to set up your Apple TV to view pictures stored in iCloud Photos, it’s remarkably simpler: see this Apple support note for steps to set up the Photos app in Apple TV.

This Mac 911 article answers a question from Macworld reader Yahya.

Ask Mac 911

We’ve put together a list of the most frequently asked questions, along with answers and links to columns: read our super frequently asked questions to see if your question is there. If not, we are always looking for new problems to solve! Email yours to mac911@macworld.com, including screenshots where appropriate and if you’d like to use your full name. Not every question is answered, we don’t answer email and we can’t provide direct advice to solve problems.