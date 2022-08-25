How to use an EpiPen or Anapen: CPR Kids shares two rules to follow if someone goes into anaphylaxis

<!–

A parenting group has revealed the life-saving rules to remember when administering an EpiPen or Anapen to someone with a severe allergic reaction.

CPR Children shared the essential instructions to follow in the event that someone develops anaphylaxis, a potentially deadly type of allergic reaction caused by food and bites.

Those prone to anaphylaxis generally carry one of two adrenaline auto-injectors — an EpiPen or an Anapen — that should be given as soon as someone starts showing symptoms.

Both injectors have a simple rule that everyone should follow to remember how to administer them: ‘White tip on leg; press thumb red’ for an Anapen and ‘Blue to the sky, orange to the thigh’ for an EpiPen.

Signs and Symptoms: How Do You Know If Someone Is Getting Anaphylaxis? The signs and symptoms of a food allergic reaction can occur almost immediately after eating or usually within 20 minutes to two hours after eating. Rapid onset and development of potentially life-threatening symptoms are hallmark markers of anaphylaxis. Allergic symptoms may appear mild or moderate at first, but can get worse very quickly. The most dangerous allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) involve the respiratory system (breathing) and/or the cardiovascular system (heart and blood pressure). Mild to Modern Allergic Reaction Signs and Symptoms: – Hives, welts or redness of the body – Swelling of the face, lips, eyes – Tingling in the mouth – Vomiting, abdominal pain – these are signs of a severe allergic reaction/anaphylaxis in someone with a severe insect allergy Severe Allergic Reaction – Signs And Symptoms Of Anaphylaxis: – Difficult and/or noisy breathing – Swelling of the tongue – Swelling or tightness in the throat – Difficulty speaking and/or hoarse voice – Wheezing or persistent cough – Persistent dizziness or collapse in place – Pale and flaccid (in young children) Source: Allergy and Anaphylaxis Australia

“One of our team member’s friends attended a party two weeks ago and saved someone’s life after finding their EpiPen and administering it soon after they collapsed. She had just refreshed her EpiPen training that morning!’ read a post on the CPR Kids Facebook page.

The post referred to advice from Allergy and Anaphylaxis Australia with advice on how to use the two adrenaline auto-injectors available in Australia, an EpiPen and Anapen, which are administered in different ways.

If someone gets anaphylaxis in the first place, the health awareness organization said to find the ASCIA action plan, the instruction manual, that is stored with the injectors.

Then lay the person flat, keep them calm, or you can help them sit up if they have trouble breathing, but don’t let them stand or walk.

When administering an adrenaline auto-injector, it is important to remember two rules: ‘White end on leg; press thumb red’ for an Anapen and ‘Blue to the sky, orange to the thigh’ for an EpiPen

EpiPen vs Anapen: What’s the Difference? An Anapen is a newer adrenaline auto-injector used to treat anaphylaxis and is delivered in a substantially different way than an Epipen. How to administer an Anapen: Locate the ASCIA Action Plan and follow the instructions.

An Anapen has a red button end and a black needle end.

Pull off the black needle guard, this also removes a gray needle guard.

Pull the gray safety cap off the red knob.

Holding the Anapen in the fist, place the needle end firmly against the outer middle of the thigh at a 90-degree angle.

Keep the leg still and press the red button firmly so that it clicks.

Holding firmly against the thigh, count to ten slowly.

Remove the Anapen from the thigh.

Safely set the Anapen aside due to the exposed needle. How to administer an EpiPen: Locate the ASCIA Action Plan and follow the instructions.

Form a fist around the EpiPen, keeping fingers and thumb away from both ends.

Remember: blue for the sky, orange for the thigh.

Pull the blue safety release.

Place the orange end against the outer middle of the thigh at 90 degrees halfway between the knee and the hip joint.

Keeping the leg still, press down hard until you hear or feel a click.

Hold firmly in place, slowly counting to three.

Remove the EpiPen and an orange tip extends over the needle. Source: Allergy and Anaphylaxis Australia

If the person falls unconscious, lay them on their side in the recovery position with the arms at right angles to the body and the outer leg bent with head and neck supported.

Hold the EpiPen, which has a blue and an orange tip, in the center with a fist, keeping the finger and thumb away from each end.

Memorizing the rhyme ‘Blue to the sky, orange to the thigh’, pull the blue safety release, push the orange end firmly down onto the outer center of the person’s thigh until you hear a click and hold for three seconds.

However, an Anapen has a red cap on one side and a black needle guard on the other and is operated differently than an EpiPen.

“First pull on the black needle shield. This will also remove a small gray needle guard and then pull the gray safety cap off the red button end,” the video said.

Holding the Anapen in your fist, press the red button with your thumb and push the white needle end into the same outer middle of the thigh halfway through the hip and knee, slowly counting to ten.

The basic rules of first aid you need to know: First aid is as simple as ABC – airway, breathing and CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). Apply the DRSABCD Action Plan in every situation. DRSABCD stands for: Danger – always check the danger to you, any bystanders and then the injured or sick person. Make sure you don’t endanger yourself when you help someone else Response – is the person conscious? Do they react when you talk to them, touch their hands, or squeeze their shoulder? Send for help – call triple zero (000). Don’t forget to answer the operator’s questions Airway – Is the person’s airway clear? Is the person breathing? Breathing – check for breathing by watching for chest movements (up and down). Listen by putting your ear close to their mouth and nose. Feel to breathe by placing your hand on the lower part of their chest. If the person is unconscious but breathing, turn them onto their side and make sure to keep their head, neck and spine aligned. Watch their breathing until you hand it over to the paramedics CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) – if an adult is unconscious and not breathing, make sure they lie flat on their back, then place the heel of one hand in the center of their chest and your other hand on top. Press down firmly and smoothly (compress to a third of their chest depth) 30 times. Give two breaths. To catch their breath, gently tilt their head back by lifting their chin. Pinch their nostrils shut, place your open mouth firmly over their open mouth, and blow firmly into their mouth. Keep doing the 30 compressions and two breaths at a rate of about five reps in two minutes until you hand it over to the paramedics or other trained person, or until the person you’re resuscitating responds. The method of CPR for children under eight and infants is very similar and you can learn these skills in a CPR course Defibrillator – for unconscious adults who are not breathing, use an automated external defibrillator (AED) if available. They are available in many public places, clubs and organizations. An AED is a device that delivers an electric shock to cancel an irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia), in an attempt to get the normal heart beating again. The devices are very easy to operate. Just follow the instructions and pictures on the machine and on the packaging of the pads, as well as the voice prompts. If the person responds to defibrillation, turn them on their side and tilt their head to maintain their airway. Some AEDs may not be suitable for children

Because an Anapen has an exposed needle, Allergy and Anaphylaxis Australia said they need to be careful with fingers and thumbs when putting the caps back on so you don’t prick yourself.

Both the Anapen and EpiPen can be fed through a single layer of clothing, but not through pockets or seams.

Once the patient has received the dose of adrenaline, the video said to call triple zero immediately for an ambulance.

The clip also strongly advises them to keep them off their feet and not allow them to stand or walk under any circumstances, not even going to an ambulance or hospital.

Finally, the charity said the patient must remain in the hospital to be monitored for a minimum of four hours.