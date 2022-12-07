How to use a VPN on a Mac

VPNs may sound complicated – and they are – but setting them up and using them on your Mac is very simple.

Here we show you the whole process step by step, from signing up to a service to installing the software and connecting to a server.

In case you are wondering “What is a VPN?”, VPN stands for Virtual Private Network. It encrypts the connection between your Mac and the Internet and also makes it appear that you are where the server is located. For example, if you connect to a server in New York, websites and streaming services will behave as if you are located in that region, rather than your actual location, which could be anywhere in the world.

This is useful to have on your Mac (and iPhone and iPad) if you want to access content that is not normally available in your country (e.g. BBC iPlayer from the US or US Netflix from the UK) Plus if you are concerned about privacy, the VPN encrypts your data and hides your IP address. See: Should I use a VPN on my Mac/iPhone?

Before you can start using a VPN, you must choose a VPN service to use. NordVPN is our top VPN recommendation, but you’ll find a slew of alternatives — including many that are even cheaper — in our roundup of the best VPN services for Mac. Check out our best VPN deals right now for the best VPN deals.

Set up a VPN on a Mac

1. Choose a VPN subscription Foundry Once you’ve decided which VPN service you want to sign up with, head over to the website and choose the pricing plan that best suits your needs. This will usually be the one that works out the cheapest per month. NordVPN, which we’re using here, currently offers two-year, one-year, and one-month plans. The former is the cheapest, costing $5.29 / £4.39 per month for two years. You can buy this deal on NordVPN’s website. Create an account and use your preferred payment method to activate your subscription. Keep your password and username safe, because you will need them. 2. Download the VPN app Foundry Using your account details, download the app for your chosen VPN. On your Mac, you should be able to download from the App Store, which is usually faster and more secure, but some VPNs may provide download links from their websites for newer or better versions. This is not the case with Nord: the App Store is the place to get NordVPN for macOS. 3. Sign in to the VPN app Foundry If you choose to download your VPN from the App Store, you may be prompted to sign in with your Apple ID after clicking “Install App.” Once installed, open the app (press Command and spacebar to open Spotlight and type Nord, navigate to your application folder or use Launch Pad to locate the app). Once the app is open, you will need to log in with the email address and password you used when you created your account earlier (step 1). 4. Let the VPN add configurations Foundry After logging in, you will see a popup asking for permission to allow your VPN to add VPN configurations to your computer. You must press Allow and you may be asked to enter the password you use to log in to your Mac. Below we’ll explain how to set up a VPN that requires you to go into your Mac’s settings, but as with most services, Nord’s app does all the configuration for you when you click Allow here. As long as you downloaded a trusted VPN app from a trusted source, it should be absolutely safe. 5. Choose the location of your server Foundry To start using your VPN, you will be prompted to choose a server. This could be in the country you are in if you want to protect your privacy and try not to access blocked content. However, if you are trying to access US Netflix from the UK or BBC iPlayer from outside the UK., or just to see how a website looks in another country, you need to choose the relevant server location. If you use Nord, you can choose a server using the search bar in the top left corner, or scroll through the world map, or through the country list. Other VPNs have a similar process for selecting the location of the server through which you will be redirected. You may run into some issues when you first try to connect to a new server. For example, you may see a message like the one above: “neagent wants to use your confidential information stored in NordVPN in your keychain.” This only appears if IKEv2 is set as the protocol to use, but you should use OpenVPN or NordLynx (based on WireGuard) if you want a faster connection. You can type your Mac admin password and click Always Allow, which means NordVPN will remember the login password in your keychain for future reference and won’t ask you for it again unless you change the password. 6. Choose your VPN settings and preferences Foundry Your VPN offers different settings. For example, with Nord you can access settings in Preferences. In the top menu, click NordVPN and then click Preferences. Here you will find options such as “start automatically when computer starts” and an option to automatically connect to a specific country (see: Preferences > Connect automatically). That way, the VPN connects to a server of your choice from the moment you launch the application. You can also access an advanced version of the Kill Switch here. Nord has a Kill Switch, which is supposed to stop data leaks if your connection drops, but the advanced settings provide an extra layer of security. You can access the VPN settings and server lists at any time by launching the app itself or by using the icon in the navigation bar at the top of your computer, where you’ll normally find the date and time. Once connected, you can use your Mac normally, but in the knowledge that no one can spy on your web surfing and you should be able to access previously blocked content.

How to set up a VPN that doesn’t have an app

In the unlikely event that your VPN service doesn’t have an app, you’ll need to go into your Mac’s settings menus. It may sound a little scary, but it’s simple once you know how.

Your VPN provider should be able to help with installation and setup, but this example with Hidden24 should give you an idea of ​​what to expect.

As with any service, you must first sign up and create an account. Once you have a username (usually your email address) and password associated with your account, you can start setting it up. First, go to System Preferences on your Mac and choose Network. Hit the little + symbol in the bottom left corner to open a drop-down menu. Choose VPN in Interface. Then choose the VPN type and service name provided by your VPN provider. In this case it is L2TP over IPSec and the service name is Hidden24. Now, in the Server Address field, enter the server specified by your provider. Here it is connect.hidden24.co.uk. The account name is the username you were given when you signed up, so it is unique to everyone. Now choose ‘Show VPN status in menu bar’ before clicking ‘Authentication settings’. You will be prompted to enter your password, as well as a shared secret that you should have received from your provider as well. You can then click OK. In Advanced you can choose Send all traffic over VPN connection to ensure that all apps are routed through the VPN connection, unless you specifically don’t want this. Then click Ok and Apply. You will see a new icon appear in your menu bar, representing your VPN. You now know how to set up a VPN app or a VPN that requires digging into your Mac’s settings.

