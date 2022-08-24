How To Use A Venn Diagram Template In Comparing Products

Venn diagrams are useful when it comes to comparing and contrasting two different products. When creating a Venn diagram, some tips will help you get the best results. Here is how you would use a Venn diagram template in comparisons:

To make them more effective at using a Venn diagram template, consider following these steps:

1. The First And Second Circles Of A Blank Venn Diagram Template

Write the items that make up the first circle, and then do the same for the second. For example, if you were comparing two restaurants you might put “Tasty” as an attribute in one circle and “Casual dining experience” as an attribute of another.

When creating a Venn diagram template, you will want to make sure that the two circles – or even three if you are comparing all possible options – fit inside of each other almost perfectly. They should not touch but they should be close enough that it is clear they represent very similar things.

2. The Area Where Editable Venn Diagram Template Overlap

This is where those items that are great for both go; those attributes appeal to those who like both places. So for our restaurant comparison, we might put “Cozy atmosphere.” This leaves out people who may not care about having a cozy atmosphere because they don’t care about how tasty something is either, and it also excludes people who would opt for casual given their other choice is “fancy atmosphere.”

3. The Second And Third Circle Of A Blank Venn Diagram Template

Do the same for your next set of items; write them in, and then start determining where they overlap. So in our restaurant comparison, we might add “Friendly servers” because that’s an attribute that appeals to many people who like both types of food but it excludes those who like casual dining but not tasty food and those don’t care about friendly servers as long as their meal is good.

4. The Areas Where A Free Venn Diagram Template Do Not Overlap

This is where you start finding exclusions, so now we can say “pricey” for one and “not a lot of vegetarian options” for the other.

Make sure that each circle has a label right inside of it, near the center. These labels should indicate what is being compared in a way that makes sense to anyone looking at the diagram.

5. Putting A Printable Venn Diagram Template All Together

Combine everything into one cohesive picture and you’re done! It’s a walk in the park when you know how to use a Venn diagram template.

You may want to add some shading or extra lines within each circle to make it easy for anyone looking at the diagram to understand what you are trying to show and compare and contrast.

In your diagram, this would be the place for attributes that appeal to one group but not the other. In our restaurant example, this would be a place for “Affordable” or “Family friendly”. This way you can make sure you reach out to each specific group without alienating either of them.

Draw a line from one circle to another and label this line with a Venn diagram template example of what is being shared. Label what each product has which the other does not. This can be indicated by a line that goes from one circle to the other and outside of both.

7. Final Touches Of Your Free Printable Venn Diagram Template

The attributes must be clear and easy to distinguish from each other. You should also use arrows or something similar to show the direction of where one group would go compared to the other group. An arrow ‘pointing’ down for example could mean “less than” and an arrow ‘pointing’ up could mean “more than”. Do this for every attribute so it can effectively tell a story as to why one particular person would choose one restaurant over another.

8. Include Some Notes For The Venn Diagram

You want to make sure that the details or reports of why the items were placed in their Venn diagram go with it so readers can see how you arrived at your conclusions and which points need further explanation.

9. Be sure to give credit where it is due

If you found a great example or template for your Venn diagram, be sure to give the creator credit so they get their proper recognition for making such a helpful tool.

Venngage offers a wide selection of Venn diagram template for your product comparison needs. Be sure to check it out!

Conclusion

A Venn diagram is a great way to compare products side-by-side. You can see how they are similar, as well as how they are different. This chart shows you what is inside each product and where their similarities lie. It also tells you exactly what is unique about each item so that you can make an informed choice when it comes time to purchase one item over another. The comparison chart makes understanding the differences between two items much easier than just reading through a long list of specs or features would be able to do on its own.