A modern smartphone uses navigation satellites — sometimes drawing on multiple orbital systems — as well as cellular towers, Bluetooth hints and Wi-Fi router locations to produce a highly accurate location. My family’s iPhones are often tracked not only in our home, but—if we look in the Find My app—to any of our near-exact locations in our home within a few feet of them.

That might be too much if you only give a third-party app your location once, but especially when the app is in the foreground, or, for rare apps, continuously in the background. In 2020 (with the launch of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14), Apple added a switch to let iPhone and iPad owners choose to share precise or “fuzzed” locations with apps — and by extension, with any third parties that may share the apps. could work with, which also receive location information.

In 2022, the discussion about Precise Location made headlines again, with social media users worrying about the location data their apps can access. Fortunately, it’s easy to check and then adjust the settings for privacy and peace of mind.

In this article, we’ll explain how to enable and disable the Precise Location setting for each of the third-party apps on your iDevice.

Choose whether to share Precise Location with an app

When you first give permission to an app, you can tap to change its precise location.

When an app first asks for permission to track your location, a Precise: On label is displayed over the map that appears in the dialog box. The map shows the exact location that would be sent at that time. Tap the precision diamond and Precise: On will switch to Precise: Off and the map will now appear with a circle indicating the approximate area your phone would transmit instead.

You can turn Accurate location on or off in your privacy settings.

You will receive this permission notification again if the next time you run the app you tap Allow and be prompted again; with another choice, you will no longer be asked this way.

Turn precise location on and off

You can change the precision at any time for any app via Settings > Privacy > Location Services. Search for the app and tap the item in the list; on the next screen, you can toggle Precise Location on or off. This is how it looks for WhatsApp:

The Precise location switch at the bottom of this screen only affects one app, in this case WhatsApp. Foundry

