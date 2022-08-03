How to turn off iCloud Music Library

If you have an Apple Music or iTunes Match subscriber, you can use Apple’s iCloud Music Library. As long as you’re signed in to the same iCloud account, this feature lets you sync your music library across up to 10 Apple devices. But there are reasons why you might not want your music synced to iCloud Music Library. In this article, I’ll discuss why – and explain how you can disable it if you want.

While useful, iCloud Music Library also has its quirks. That’s because it matches and replaces songs or albums you already have on your device with a high-quality version from the Apple Music streaming library (if available). That process can lead to messed up metadata, missing album covers, and matching the wrong song. Users have also complained about the feature on forums be confusing and accidentally deleting files from their devices. And it also means you are stuck listening to your music on Apple devices.

Another thing to keep in mind: iCloud Music Library is not the same as having your offline files backed up. That’s because, like most streaming services, Apple Music files are DRM-encrypted, meaning they’re associated with your Apple ID. So while you can build a decent library, you actually don’t own one of the numbers – and it will become inaccessible if you ever choose to cancel your subscription.

If you bought a new iPhone, iPad, or Mac, syncing with iCloud Music Library is turned on by default. For a lot of people, this isn’t really a big deal, and the convenience may outweigh the drawbacks. But if you’ve spent years cultivating your own music library or aren’t committed to sticking with Apple Music for the long haul, you might want to disable this feature from the get-go.

So, without further ado, here’s how to prevent iCloud Music Library from syncing across your devices.

On your iPhone and iPad:

Go to Settings .

. Scroll down and select Music .

. Press Sync Library toggle to turn off iCloud Music Library.

toggle to turn off iCloud Music Library. You will then be warned that this will delete all Apple Music content and downloads from your iPhone music library.

Tap Turn off.

On your Mac:

Open the Apple Music app.

app. Select in the top menu bar Preferences of the Music menu.

of the menu. Go to the General tab .

. In the Library section, uncheck Sync Library .

. Click Okay.

On a PC:

Open iTunes.

Select Preferences of the edit menu.

of the menu. In the General tab, deselect iCloud Music Library . (You’ll only see this if you’re an Apple Music or iTunes Match subscriber.)

tab, deselect . (You’ll only see this if you’re an Apple Music or iTunes Match subscriber.) Click Okay.

Photography by Victoria Song / The Verge