How to turn off Crash Detection on the iPhone and Apple Watch

Apple unveiled a new emphasis on saving its customers’ lives this fall with a new Crash Detection feature that joins the existing array of safety and emergency features on the Apple Watch and iPhone.

Most users will regard Crash Detection as a convenient background feature: something that provides peace of mind while hopefully never being called into action. But you may feel differently if you start experiencing false positives, as has been anecdotally reported by some roller coaster riders. If your iPhone or Apple Watch mistakenly thinks it’s detected a crash and you somehow don’t notice, you could end up in the embarrassing situation of having to explain to emergency personnel why they’ve been called to a amusement park.

Hopefully that won’t happen. But if you’re worried about experiencing false positives with your iPhone or Apple Watch, here’s how to turn off the emergency alert.

Disable Crash Detection on Apple Watch

To disable crash detection on the Apple Watch Series 8, SE (2nd generation), or Ultra, open the Watch app on the paired iPhone and check the bottom of the screen to make sure you’re on the My Watch tab. Now tap Emergency SOS and in the Crash Detection section tap the button labeled “Call After Serious Crash” and then confirm Power Off.

The toggle will be grayed out to indicate that it is off. Press again to turn it back on and it will turn green again.

You will be asked to confirm that you want to disable Call After Serious Crash. It’s a decision worth considering carefully. Foundry

Disable Crash Detection on iPhone

To disable crash detection on the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max (these are the only handsets that currently support the feature), go into the Settings app and again go to Emergency SOS. Press the button called Call after severe crash.

In either case, what you are turning off is the emergency call element; Apple doesn’t explicitly offer a way to turn off crash detection entirely, but it’s not clear if your device will continue to monitor for crashes if you follow the instructions above. What is clear is that detected crashes won’t be that much of a hassle if they don’t involve the emergency services and your emergency contacts.