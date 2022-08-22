How to try KFC Australia’s newly launched Double Chocolate Mousse foodies are raving about

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

KFC has launched a new decadent ‘secret’ dessert product that Australian foodies are racing to try.

Now available to order in stores and via delivery via the KFC app is the new Double Chocolate Mousse for just $2.95.

The dessert favorite was previously available, but is now back with ‘double taste and a new look’.

Scroll down for video

Australian foodies online rave about the decadent new Double Chocolate Mousse from fast food giant KFC for just $2.95

The Double Chocolate Mousse is now available to order on the fried chick giant’s menu in stores and via delivery on the KFC app

Foodie influencer Adrian Widjonarko, of Sydney, recently sampled the ‘amazing’ sweet treat in a now-viral clamp posted on Instagram.

‘It just melts super soft in your mouth and is rich in flavour. You must try this new double chocolate mousse, it’s amazing,” he said.

Another food fan, from Melbourne, went viral for trying the chocolate mousse, which she even dipped her chicken and chips into video shockingly many of her 335,000 followers.

Foodie influencer Adrian Widjonarko (pictured left), from Sydney, recently sampled the ‘amazing’ sweet treat in a now viral clip posted to Instagram

Another Melbourne-based food fan went viral for trying the chocolate mousse she even dipped into her chicken and chips in a video that shocked many of her 335,000 followers

“It’s super rich, creamy and goes perfectly with a few fries or seasoned wings dipped in it,” she said.

“You had me until you dipped your chicken in it,” one fan joked while another said, “The chips were a little surprising, but CHICKEN.”

The chicken dipped in it is breathtaking,’ laughed a third.

However, not everyone was put off by the unusual combination of chicken and chocolate and many were eager to try the mousse for themselves.

“I feel like this mousse is the most chocolatey chocolate I’ve ever chocolated,” one woman replied.

“I thought about dipping my bad wings but you actually did it Hahhaha loveeee this,” wrote a second.