How to troubleshoot balky Bluetooth on your Apple devices

If you surveyed people about their biggest technological frustrations, you’d expect Bluetooth to be on the list, even though Wi-Fi is often at the top and Bluetooth is nowhere to be seen. Why is one wireless standard “worse” than another? People know Wi-Fi by name, but they may have no idea whether their wireless headphones, keyboards, mice, health trackers, and other devices rely on Bluetooth, a short-range, low-power, and low-data-rate standard operated by a trade group. Most do! For example, more than half of wireless headphones and earbuds use Bluetooth. But a variety of other options cloud the water.

Don’t get me wrong about Bluetooth though. Bluetooth fulfills its role superbly, progressing over 20 years through five major revisions to Bluetooth 5 – version 5.3 being the latest – as it evolves into a Low Energy (LE) and higher range and power.

Apple has its own twist on Bluetooth. It supports the default flavor on the iPhone, iPad, HomePod, and Watch, as well as other devices, such as AirTags. For its AirPods and Beats line of earbuds and headphones, Apple uses an H1 or W1 chip that better manages battery life, provides a more consistent connection over a longer distance, and connects faster. (See “Apple W1 vs H1 Chip” for the full rundown.)

If you use third-party Bluetooth equipment, especially audio equipment, with your Apple devices, it should work just as well as it does with Windows or Android, but it may not be able to compete with Apple’s own tuned audio equipment. Readers frequently wonder why, say, a set of well-reviewed third-party Bluetooth headphones perform well with their iPhone, but terrible when paired with their Mac in the same environment. The answer is unfortunately a 🤷🏽‍♂️.

All Bluetooth labeled equipment must pass certification tests administered by the trade group, the Bluetooth SIG. For compatibility, you should no doubt search their product listing to see if there’s one listed that you’re considering buying or that you already own. If not, and it’s been called Bluetooth, that’s a no-no – it could change your mind about buying or make it possible to get a refund from a retailer due to a demonstrably incorrect product description.

If it is listed, try the following:

Try pairing your Bluetooth audio equipment with other devices, even devices owned by other people, to see if the problem occurs on all Macs, all iPhones, or just the one you’re having trouble with. That can isolate what’s wrong, even if it doesn’t offer a solution.

If your Mac seems to be at the point of failure, try resetting the Bluetooth module by following these instructions.

If you can isolate it to one piece of your equipment, I recommend testing other Bluetooth devices with that seemingly faulty hardware. It is possible that the Bluetooth module in it is defective and that the device needs to be repaired.

Try borrowing working Bluetooth headphones from someone you know to see if they work well with your devices. If so, you can isolate the problem to the audio device. There may be an incompatibility, despite certification, between the chip and firmware built into the audio hardware and Apple’s technology.

