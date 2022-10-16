How to TAP yourself happy! KATIE GLASS puts fashion’s new wellbeing trend to the test

When the head of the British Fashion Council wanted to help her team relax before taking on the challenge of hosting London Fashion Week, she knew just the woman to call: rapid tapping expert Poppy Delbridge.

Tapping — also known as psychological acupressure — is a therapy rooted in Chinese medicine that involves tapping key meridian points to relieve stress and anxiety.

In addition to BFC chief Caroline Rush, American talk show host Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle are said to be fans.

Poppy, 39, adds manifestation and mantra work to her taps to help you literally knock positive results into your brain.

If changing your life by tapping your fingers on your forehead sounds a bit woo-woo, Poppy might get you thinking again. First off, there’s nothing hippie-dippy about her.

When we meet, she’s wearing a neat red Ghost jumpsuit, with a sharp hair dryer and a determined look. Then there’s her impressive client list – from Fortune 100 CEOs to fashionistas and celebrities, including Fearne Cotton and Laura Whitmore.

In her new book Tapping In, Poppy describes how simple techniques like tapping your fingers in key areas on your forehead, crown, and chest can free trapped energy—in just a few minutes.

First you ‘delete’ the emotions you don’t want, then you ‘create’ the emotions you do want.

It all sounds pretty wonderful, but I’m still a skeptic. So Poppy shares with me results from a 2019 Deloitte study showing that tapping can reduce anxiety by 40 percent and increase happiness by 30 percent. She adds that her technique can also give you more confidence and help you let go of bad patterns.

This is when my ears prick up because I want Poppy’s help with something personal. An emotional grind, if you will. There’s a guy I’ve seen and although I adore him, I’m a commitment phobe. Can she stop me from doing my usual runaway act and persuade me to open myself up to love? She tells me she is often asked this.

“I work with a lot of people — especially professional women — who have found it much easier to focus on their careers than on love,” she says. “So maybe they have a block around that and I can help shift it.”

And I feel even more positive when Poppy tells me that tapping helped her find a man. She showed a list of traits for her ideal date—down to his rolled-up linen shirt sleeves—and six weeks later they bought a house in the Cotswolds. Now, 18 months later, they are still madly in love.

Although it doesn’t sound like this powerhouse is lacking much. She became a mother when she was 21 while in college and breastfeeding in between classes.

After graduating, she landed her dream TV job and had a vigorous broadcasting career. Friends thought she was crazy when she walked away from her six-figure paycheck to focus on developing and teaching her own quick tapping technique.

But soon she tapped her way to triple her salary, was offered a book deal and now coaches internationally. The last time I tried tap, I was seven years old in a cold church hall, wearing an uncomfortable leotard. Fortunately, this experience is much more pleasant.

Deloitte research found that tapping can reduce anxiety by 40 percent and increase happiness by 30 percent

She tells me to cross my hands in front of my chest and massage two points under my collarbone. She asks me to watch my posture. Center myself. Take a deep breath through my nose. Exhale through my mouth. And then say out loud, “I deserve love.”

Clearly unimpressed with my enthusiasm, Poppy zones in, “How much do you believe that?”

‘Fifty percent?’ I shrug.

I start massaging again while repeating a series of thoughts and affirmations after her. “We find people who are nice,” she says. ‘We deserve love. It is possible for me to fully earn love.’

She asks me to pay attention to my body and notice how it feels; where it’s tense and how it reacts when I focus on what I want. When I access that emotion, she quickly has me tapping around my forehead and eyes.

An additional side effect of this, she says, is that it also helps reduce wrinkles by increasing blood flow to the skin and boosting collagen production.

While I’m tapping away like crazy, I feel pretty good. I can feel my energy rising, although that may be because all the blood is rising to my head.

I leave the session with such a positive feeling that I will keep it up for the next few days. If nothing else, it feels good to repeat uplifting mantras about myself.

And the human? It’s too early for the L word, but I feel like I could let him in a little more than I could have done before. And apart from that, my crow’s feet are definitely improving.