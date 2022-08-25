If you bought a Meta (formerly known as Oculus) Quest or Quest 2 virtual reality headset in the past few years, you probably had to set it up with a Facebook account. While that makes sense, since the device is made by Meta, Facebook’s parent company, there are a few potential downsides to linking your Facebook account and Quest. For example, if your account is banned because of something happening on Facebook, you may lose access to the games you purchased for Oculus.

Fortunately, Meta recently started rolling out a new type of account that allows you to log into your Oculus so you can unlink your Quest from your Facebook profile. They are called Meta Accounts and it is relatively easy to make the transition to a Quest already set up with a Facebook account using the following steps.

How to create a Meta account

Of course you need a Meta account if you want to use it with your Quest. To set one up, go to meta.com/websetup on your phone or a computer. If you are not already logged into Facebook, you must do so before continuing. Since all your apps and game data are currently linked to your Facebook account, they will need to be transferred to your new Meta account.

Next, the installation process will ask you if you want to set up your Meta account with Facebook or with an email address. If you choose to set up with Facebook, you link your Meta and Facebook accounts, which gives you access to some social features and allows you to log in to your Meta account with Facebook. If you continue without Facebook, you will need to use an email address and password to login to your Meta account.

Neither decision is permanent. If you set up your Meta account without Facebook, you can always link your accounts later and you can unlink them if you choose to set up with Facebook.

If you continue without Facebook, you may be prompted to enter your email address if one isn’t already associated with your account. If so, Meta will probably send you an email with a code to verify it. After you’ve set up your email address and password, you’ll need to choose a privacy setting for your Horizon account, which controls who can see your activity and active status, and who can track you.

How do you link your Quest and Meta account?

Once you’ve done that, put on your headset. If you try to do anything about it, a prompt should appear with a code to link your headset to an account. On the device you set up your Meta account with, go to meta.com/deviceand enter your Oculus code. That will connect your Meta account to your headset, and you should be good to continue using it like you did before – just with your Meta account instead of a Facebook account.

Re-login to the Oculus app

If your Quest was linked to the Oculus app for iOS or Android, you may have signed out when switching to a Meta account. However, going back inside is quite easy. Make sure you have updated to the latest version of the app and then select the Login with email option on the login screen. Then enter the email address and password you have set for your Meta account. You should use the app again as before.