How to stop your pots boiling over in SECONDS with one ‘unusual’ ingredient from the fridge

An Australian mom and organizing guru revealed her secret ice cube ‘hack’ to keep pots from boiling over — and it works every time.

Anita Birges, who is in charge Mise en Place Professional Organizingshared the simple trick on an Instagram video for thousands of fans.

The Sydney home cook and cleaning expert just throws an ice cube into a pan that is about to boil over, so the water doesn’t bubble over.

“Tired of your pans boiling over and making it more difficult to clean your hob?” she asked.

Thousands admitted cleaning up spilled jars was extremely ‘irritating’ and ‘annoying’.

But Anita’s simple hack will get hot plates sparkling clean and bring the boil to a simmer in seconds.

“When I was making my chicken soup today, I used this clever trick I’ve been doing for years and wanted to share it with you,” said the mother.

She claimed it made both cooking and cleaning “easier.”

“If I have a pan that seems to be boiling over, I’ll throw in an ice cube—that’s it!”

Anita revealed that as soon as the ice cube hits the boiling foam, it “instantly starts to subside.”

The cleaning expert added: ‘I know I could have just turned the heat down or taken the pan off the stove, but it takes much longer to simmer.’

‘While this little ice cube takes seconds to work, and also saves so much cleaning!’

Hundreds flocked to the comments to thank Anita for her simple hack.

“What a fun trick – I’ll be sure to try it soon!”

“This is so handy,” repeated another.