How to Stop Email Read Receipts in Apple Mail

In 2001, Macworld author Deborah Shadovitz explained an ongoing standard for email messages called “Return-Receipt,” the name based in part on a line sent by your email software in the metadata portion of the message.

Rather than becoming a standard and routine part of email for the past 20 years, “read receipts,” as they’re commonly known, became a key part of a privacy battle. Does a sender have the right or privilege to know if and when a recipient read their message, or even if they forwarded it to other people?

Some email software includes an option to enable a read receipt. For example, in Outlook on the web, you can click New Message, click the … (more) button above the message, and choose Message optionsand check Read receipt. For email within an organization, an administrator can configure Outlook or another email server to provide this type of message read confirmation.

But most email apps don’t include a way to ask for a read receipt as most email apps don’t generate a receipt symmetrically making it unreliable.

Outlook allows you to request a read receipt, but few modern email clients will honor that request at all or by default.

Third-party plugins and some marketing-focused email hosts and apps may embed an unauthorized “bug”: a transparent 1-by-1 pixel image that, when displayed as part of an HTML message, reveals when images are loaded effectively that the email was read, at what time it happened and at what IP address, a casual way to identify someone’s whereabouts on the internet. Each time the message is forwarded or read, those instances can also be logged with some marketing and mailing list software.

As part of the ongoing cat-and-mouse game between privacy-forward companies like Apple and marketing companies and app makers failing to obtain pre-authorization for the disclosure of private information and personal decisions, these invisible tracking pixels are now largely blocked.

If you don’t load images into your email app, the tracking pixels won’t be able to work their magic. Some apps specifically find and block those pixels, such as Postbox. You can also get MailTrackerBlocker, a free extension for macOS Mail (already updated via macOS 13 Ventura) that blocks the most famous trackers.

Apple built a more comprehensive solution in Mail from iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS 12 Monterey with Mail Privacy Protection. This feature uses a proxy method: Apple downloads all external images for messages received on your Mac using a proxy method that also separates your IP address from the message. Apple’s system doesn’t reveal anything about when you read a message, just that a message was received.

Protect email activity servers that load external content into email from your location and from when you opened the message.

You can enable it in iOS/iPadOS in Settings > Mail > Privacy protection and enable Security Mail Activity. In macOS, go to the Mail app, choose Mail > PreferencesClick on the Privacy tab, and check the Securing Email Activity box.

If you don’t even want a sender to know that you’ve received the message, then paradoxically you have turn of Secure email activity then enable or check hide IP address and Block all external content. This prevents the loading of media or anything else stored remotely when an email message is displayed. All attachments load normally.

This Mac 911 article answers a question from Macworld reader Barbara.

