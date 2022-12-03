How to stop black mould: You can beat unhealthy condensation build-up in your home with these hacks

<!–

As temperatures drop this winter, homes are more likely to have unhealthy condensation around windows, which can lead to black mold.

If you have black mold and dampness in your home, you are more likely to have breathing problems, allergies, or even asthma.

Simple hacks, from opening a window every morning to using a hair dryer to remove the accumulated liquid, can help reduce the amount of condensation inside and make your home healthier.

As temperatures drop this winter, homes are more likely to have unhealthy condensation around windows, which can lead to black mold. Stock image of condensation on window

What causes condensation on windows?

When cold surfaces come into contact with moist air, water droplets form. These droplets are called condensation. It is caused when the temperature shifts from cold to warm, such as when cold, frozen windows come into contact with warm air from inside.

If you have double glazing, this should reduce the build up of condensation. This is because the two panes of glass are separated by argon gas which is supposed to keep moisture out and retain heat.

If condensation still appears to form on your double-glazed windows, one of the seals has probably been broken.

Does condensation cause mold?

Condensation can cause mold to form in homes. The moisture leads to mold that appears as small black dots. The best way to remove mold from condensation is to wipe it off with warm, soapy water.

If left untreated, mold and moisture can cause breathing problems. Molds produce allergens, irritants and sometimes toxic substances. If someone inhales or touches these mold spores, an allergic reaction can occur. Molds can also cause asthma attacks.

Condensation can cause mold to form in homes. The moisture leads to mold that appears as small black dots. The best way to remove mold from condensation is to wipe it off with warm, soapy water. Photo: Image of Aisha Hussain’s flat in Hounslow

How to get rid of condensation in windows:

There are a number of ways to prevent condensation in windows in the short term.

Ventilation: The more ventilation you have in your home, the better. This prevents so much moist air from being released, preventing the formation of cold water droplets. You can do this by opening your windows every morning and keeping a vent open when you leave the house.

Dehumidify: Dehumidifiers also help prevent moisture buildup in homes and help stop condensation.

Hair dryer: There are many ways you can improvise to get rid of condensation and using a hair dryer is one of them. Setting your hair dryer to a low setting can help evaporate the condensation trapped in your windows. This must be done with caution, otherwise other parts of the building will melt.

There are many ways you can improvise to get rid of condensation and using a hair dryer is one of them. Setting your hair dryer to a low setting can help evaporate the condensation trapped in your windows. Stock image of a hair dryer

How can you stop condensation on windows?

To solve the problem of condensation in the long run, it is advisable to hire an expert who can tell you the cause of the condensation and provide expertise on what you can do to get rid of the problem. This may include refitting your windows or resealing the windows.