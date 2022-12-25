How to Stock Your Kitchen for a Week of Doing Nothing

This article is part of SELF’s Rest Week, an editorial package dedicated to doing less. If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that taking care of yourself, physically and emotionally, is impossible without genuine downtime. With that in mind, we’ll be publishing articles up until the new year to help you make a habit of taking breaks, chilling out, and slowing down. (And we’re taking our own advice: The SELF staff will be OOO during this time!) We hope to inspire you to take it easy and get some rest, whatever that looks like for you.

A week off at home seems heavenly—until you realize you still have to feed yourself each and every day. Multiple times, even. That means unless you have a personal chef at your beck and call (sorry, unlikely), chances are pretty high you’ll have to spend at least some time in the kitchen to keep hunger at bay.

Sure, you can always call in some takeout, but let’s be honest: Even pizza delivered hot to your door gets old after a while. So at some point during your glorious staycation, you’re likely going to have to chop up some stuff, dirty up pots and pans, and then spend a little time scrubbing them clean.

All of this doesn’t have to be a slog, though, and your time off still can feel like a break, even if you do have to do some work feeding yourself during your R&R time. The key? Spend some time before your vacation envisioning what you want from your meals during your time off—and then prep wisely.

One suggestion: Consider prioritizing meals that involve minimal prep and cleanup, and include ingredients that keep you full, energized, and feel a tad luxurious (it’s a vacation after all).

“Planning for a bit of indulgence is especially important for a staycation,” Janet Boseovski, PhD, professor of psychology at the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, tells SELF. “In today’s hyperconnected world, people often struggle to detach, even when they’re away from work. It doesn’t matter whether you’re at home or in the Caribbean, you need to be able to find ways to stop thinking about work. A little luxury helps you to do that, especially when you’re at home.”

Meals that are low fuss, luxurious, and keep you satisfied? All of that might, at first, sound…mythical. But rest assured, it’s possible. What follows: dietitian-approved suggestions that check all of the boxes. You’ll learn how to easily prep your food—as well as plan meals that feel restorative and a little fun.

The week before: Determine your cost-versus-time budget.Your time off at home is a form of self-care, just as much as if you were going on a vacation—which obviously costs money. So think about it like this: If you were planning a trip away, you’d be paying for a hotel, travel, and restaurants. A staycation involves none of those costs. Consider: Would you benefit from taking some of those savings and investing them into your recovery week?

“Give yourself the gift of convenience,” Jennifer Broxterman, MS RD, CEO of NutritionRx in London, Ontario, tells SELF.

Now, this doesn’t mean you have to splurge big and order in every meal—the gift of convenience can still be super helpful on a smaller, more finance-friendly level: Even small luxuries can make a big difference when considering your food situation for the week.

For example, you might decide to spend extra cash on:

Opting for slightly more expensive grocery store convenience items like prepared tofu, chicken, fish, or other mains that you can reheat at home and serve.Searching out prepared sides, such as seasoned green beans, roasted Brussels sprouts, mashed sweet potatoes, quinoa salads, or veggie cakes in your grocery store’s deli section.Looking for packaged items that require a little preparation but last longer in the fridge than premade items, such as stir-fry kits or bagged salads.Buying fruits and veggies for snacking (or meal-prepping) that are already peeled and cut, like veggie or fruit trays, or even bagged produce that is steam-ready.Getting overnight oats, soups, jarred salads, and other delicious meals, sides, or staples delivered to your door by a local caterer.Planning takeout on certain nights, knowing you can use the leftovers the following day. For example, one night’s chicken satay will taste great over a salad the following day. Or, consider doing what Broxterman does whenever she walks into her kitchen with groceries in hand: Chop stuff up before it goes into the fridge.

“I don’t know about you, but the crisper drawer is where my veggies go to rot,” says Broxterman. That’s why, even when she’s not splurging, Broxterman chops fruit and veggies into bite sized pieces that she stores in airtight containers. Yes, it’s work. There’s no getting around that. But, by putting in the effort as soon as you get home, you get all of that work out of the way before your staycation—so you have the luxury of ready-made ingredients in your fridge for the week to come.

A couple days before: Plan your menu.To really make the most of your time off, you don’t want to have to run to the grocery store every other day. Ideally, you’ll be able to pick most of the stuff up ahead of time, so you’ll have what you need right in your kitchen—with the exception of anything that’ll be delivered as a supplement to what you’re making for yourself, or any treats you want to add the week-of!

“Planning what you’re going to have in advance—and keeping it simple—frees you from having decision fatigue later,” says Dr. Boseovski. “This is another way to maximize the mental break you get from your staycation.”

Here are some things to keep in mind:

1. Make your grocery list.

Depending on your budget, nutritional standards, recipes, and personal preference, your shopping list will vary, but we’ve included some staples to keep in mind. Many of these options here will play double duty, showing up in multiple feed-yourself tips below.

For the freezer: Bagged frozen vegetables and fruit; cooked, peeled shrimp; meat options, like chicken breast or thighs; any kind of frozen snacks that bring you joyFor the fridge: Chopped fresh veggies or a veggie tray; salad greens; chopped fresh fruit or a fruit tray; deli meat for sandwiches like chicken or turkey; eggs; rotisserie chicken or other cooked proteins from your store’s hot bar; cottage cheese; Greek yogurt; hummus; guac; prepared sides or salads; olives; cheese; dips and/or dressingsFor the pantry: Dried fruit; sun-dried tomatoes; canned fish options like tuna or salmon; whole grain crackers; canned beans; oats; pita or other kinds of bread; nuts and seeds; chocolate2. Pencil in at least one big-batch meal.

Chili, soups, stews, and casseroles create enough food for more than one night. So with a little prep work now, you can free up some time later.

“Cooking everyday can be tedious,” Melissa Moore, RD, MBA, RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist in Atlanta, tells SELF. “Plan to cook for and enjoy leftovers a few times during the week.”

Many of these kinds of meals—say, these big-batch dinners or filling soups—also freeze really well. So if you want a little space between meals, you can pop the leftovers into the freezer at the start of the week, and defrost and enjoy by the end.

3. Dream up a charcuterie board.

These tiny morsels seem fancy—even indulgent—but they require hardly any time to toss together, says Broxterman. Plus, you can eat them right from the couch (perfect for nights when hours of Netflix is on your menu).

As Dr. Boseovski mentioned, indulging creates that “I’m on vacation—and not at work!” vibe. “By having a special meal you wouldn’t normally consume, you create a new context that helps you to distance yourself from work, even though you’re not away,” she says.

In addition to the inspo you find on Pinterest, consider getting the following for charcuterie night:

Proteins like deli turkey, smoked fish, marinated tofu, hard-boiled eggsStore-chopped colorful veggies like carrot sticks, celery, bell peppers, radishesFresh fruit, especially berries and grapes, which require zero chopping Dried produce like sun dried tomatoes, figs, and assorted dried fruitStore-bought dips such as hummus, guac, or Greek yogurt tzatziki Nuts and seeds like almonds and pumpkin seedsWhole grain crackersChocolate While it may seem like you’re just grazing, a packed charcuterie board can actually make a full, satisfying meal, says Broxterman. It offers the same nutritional essentials from your typical cooked dinner: fiber-rich veggies, satisfying protein, and keep-you-full healthy fats.

For a vegetarian spin, fill the board with a bean dip like hummus, warm pita, fresh vegetables, a handful of roasted nuts, and a few chunks of a special chocolate for dessert, suggests Moore.

4. Opt for one-pot meals.

Sheet-pan meals are easy to prepare, often leave leftovers, and can be made with some convenience-friendly ingredients like precut vegetables. But they have perhaps a bigger draw for your stay-at-home week: If you line the pan with parchment, clean-up is a snap. For cooking inspiration, try these 27 sheet-pan dinners, ranging from chicken fajitas to stir-fry.

For other great one-pot options, look for slow and multi cooker recipes too.

5. Have a few salad recipes on tap.

Though salads do involve a little chopping—unless you’ve stocked up on all of the precut veggies at the store—they’re still pretty easy to prepare. Plus, your cutting board will be the only thing that gets dirty. Use prewashed, bagged salad greens as its base, and the prep gets even easier.

To decide what to get, use Broxterman’s salad-making formula:

Level 1 (your base): Greens Level 2: Assorted chopped veggies Level 3: A protein such as hard-boiled eggs, canned tuna, leftover cooked chickenOn the side: A piece of fruit or slice of whole grain breadThink of your salad as a catch-all that uses up leftovers from the meals mentioned above. Steal chopped veggies from charcuterie night. Then get proteins from your sheet-pan, one-pot, or batch-cooking meals. Use other leftovers—from roasted veggies to olives to fancy cheese—to take that salad from edible to vacation worthy. You can also liven it up with some of these homemade dressing recipes.

6. Consider having breakfast for dinner.

Hectic weekdays often mean no hot breakfasts, so why not get your fix during your staycation—regardless of the time of day. Omelets packed with veggies are super easy to make, and they’re also a great way to use up leftovers. Just toss in those extra roasted veggies from the night before’s sheet-pan meal, suggests Moore. Then sprinkle in some cheese and you’ve got a delectable dish.

During your rest week: Make meals restorative. It’s the small details that will transport your week from “Well, at least I wasn’t at work” to “Now, that was a vacation,” explains Dr. Boseovski.

“Pairing healthful foods with relaxing surroundings or a beautiful presentation creates a positive association,” Dr. Boseovski says. “It helps to remind you that this week is special.”

Consider the following to turn up the special while turning down the stress.

1. Walk through a specialty food market.

Whether you head to an outdoor farmers market (weather permitting) or a beautiful indoor gourmet shop, look at this as a relaxing adventure that can help you bring a treat or two to your meals. Unlike your usual trip to the grocery store, you’re not there for business, trying to get in and get out as fast as possible. Rather, you’re meandering from one stall or section to another, simply looking to see what sticks out to you.

Take time to linger and taste samples of olive oils, cheeses, and other speciality items. Settle down with a cup of gourmet coffee or tea. Enjoy yourself as you look for fun treats that can complement the meals you’ve already planned for yourself. Would some grass-fed goat cheese liven up salad night? How about fresh-baked sourdough bread to go with your charcuterie? Or maybe a rare, local spice is just what your big batch meal needs to go from ho-hum to out of this world.

2. Make it social.

Hosting a cooking party can be a great way to see some friends and cross some of the meal-prep off your to-do list.

“Lean into the power of social support and turn what seems like a chore into a healthy hang out,” says Broxterman. Invite a friend to help you batch-cook those chilis and casseroles, as well as…

Chop any needed onions, peppers, and carrots for the week ahead. Then store them in the freezer to pull them out when you’re ready to cook, suggests Moore. Assemble containers of overnight oats, salads, and other grab-and-relax fare.Hard-boil eggs for salads and charcuterie night As you chop and cook, fire up a playlist (since your friend is helping, give them first dibs on music control!), sip some wine, and enjoy one another’s company. Then divide the spoils of your labor, so you both benefit from the day.

3. Eat in a cozy setting.

“Self-care is about doing something that feels good for you, not just in the moment, but also afterward,” says Broxterman. Certain activities—say, drinking one too many glasses of wine—may feel good at first, but decidedly less so later (hello, headache.)

Others, like enjoying a leisurely meal outdoors, check both needs off and are true self-care, she says. Nature is certainly relaxing, and a 2020 study in the Journal of College Health suggests that people can achieve mood-boosting benefits even from bringing passive activities, such as eating, to the great outdoors.

You might treat yourself to an outdoor picnic, and enjoy eating outside in nature by a scenic lookout. It could be at a park bench, or a short hike into the woods if you have local trails nearby. Or just eat outside in your backyard. Bring a soft blanket to up the cozy vibes even more.

If the weather doesn’t permit outdoor eating, consider ways to add a luxurious twist to indoor meals.

Maybe you light some candles, use that fine china you inherited from Grandma, or whip out that tablecloth someone gave you two years ago for Christmas. Or, if all of that fancy stuff is what you usually do during your workweeks, maybe you change things up by going less formal: eating while snuggled up in bed, for example, or taking your dinner to the couch.

There are no hard-and-fast rules. So consider: What would make you feel special and cared for? Then, go do that.

Related:

10 Slow-Cooker Mistakes That Might Be Messing Up Your Meals31 Easy Soup Recipes That’ll Make You Feel Extra CozyThe Meal I Eat When I’m Feeling Cozy: White Chicken Chili