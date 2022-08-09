How to stay at the Figtree House Noosa with unique glamping domes in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland

Advertisement

Located on a beautiful rural estate in the hinterland of a popular holiday destination in Australia, is a beautiful 1900s house with a rustic design, glamping domes and expansive views of the countryside.

The incredible Queenslander called ‘fig tree house‘ is located in the rolling hills behind Noosa, 45 minutes north of the Sunshine Coast airport.

It is currently a popular holiday rental being fully booked for most of the year. private lush rainforest to explore.

The recently renovated main house is framed by an ancient towering fig tree and flowering jacarandas combine the period charm of the original home and modern luxury with a chic living room and kitchen opening onto the wraparound porch adorned with creeping vines.

The airy lounge is heated by a cozy fireplace and folding glass doors in the lounge open to a decked patio with breathtaking views to the north over the mountains with a perfect sunrise every morning.

Stairs from the deck lead to a terraced rear lawn with a sunken fire pit and outdoor claw foot pool.

On the property are four dome tents, two of which are set up as an organic, sustainable farm, while the other two offer unique guest accommodations, each with an open-air bathroom and decked out with boho furnishings.

A huge pavilion with hand-carved Indian doors and kitchenette showcases the view and is the perfect place for holding any kind of gathering or for guests of the domes to take in the natural surroundings.

Figtree House Noosa can be rented out for holidays, events and weddings from $384 per night and is now on the market seeking a new owner, offering over $3 million.