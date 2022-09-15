Battle for Azeroth is the latest expansion for Blizzard’s popular MMORPG World of Warcraft. The new expansion has been well-received by players, with many finding it to be an improvement over earlier expansions. For those who are just starting out in Battle for Azeroth, this can be a bit daunting, as there is a lot of content to explore. In this blog post, we will look at some tips on how to get started in the new expansion.

How to Start Battle for Azeroth Content

The Battle for Azeroth is the newest expansion for World of Warcraft, and it’s now live! If you want to get started with the new content, If you are horde, the first thing you need to do is talk to the Warchief’s Herald in the Valley of Strength in Orgrimmar. The Warchief’s Herald will give you a quest that will send you to speak with Thrall, the Warchief of the Horde.

Once you’ve spoken with Thrall, he’ll give you a Choose Your Path quest. This quest will allow you to choose which side you want to fight for in the Battle for Azeroth: the Alliance or the Horde. Once you’ve chosen your side, you’ll be able to start playing the Battle for Azeroth content. If you have any questions about what side to choose or what content is available, be sure to ask the Warchief’s Herald – they’ll be happy to help!

If you are alliance, simply head to the Trade District in Stormwind and look for the Hero’s Herald. He’ll get you set up with everything you need to know. This expansion introduces a whole host of new features, including the ability to choose between two new factions – the Alliance or the Horde – and level up to 120. There are also new continents to explore and dozens of new quests and dungeons to keep you busy. So what are you waiting for? Get started today and see what all the hype is about!

How do I go to the Battle for Azeroth zone?

In order to access the Battle for Azeroth content, players must first purchase the expansion. Once the expansion has been installed, players will need to reach level 110 with at least one character. Once this has been accomplished, a short quest chain will begin that will eventually lead to the Battle for Azeroth zone. This quest chain can be completed by following the in-game prompts or by referring to a comprehensive guide. Upon completing the quest chain, players will be transported to the new zone and can begin exploring all of the new content that the expansion has to offer.

How can I start the Battle for Azeroth War Campaign?

The War Campaign in Battle for Azeroth is a series of quests that allow players to ally with either the Horde or Alliance and help their respective factions in the ongoing conflict on the island of Kul

Tiras for dominance over Azeroth. The questline culminates in a massive assault on either Dazar’alor (Horde) or Boralus (Alliance).

Players can start the War Campaign by talking to their respective faction’s War Campaign NPCs: High Exarch Turalyon (Alliance) or Warchief Sylvanas Windrunner (Horde). These NPCs will offer players the first quest in the campaign, “The Charge Begins”. Once “The Charge Begins” is completed, more quests will be unlocked as players progress through the story.

There are various side quests and objectives that players can undertake to further their faction’s cause, such as liberating captured prisoners, sabotaging enemy operations, and more. Ultimately, player will need to put an end to the other faction’s plans and come out victorious in the Battle for Azeroth.

Where do I start the Battle for Lordaeron scenario?

To start the Battle for Lordaeron scenario, speak to Lady Sylvanas Windrunner in the Ruins of Lordaeron in the Undercity. The scenario begins with a cutscene in which Lady Sylvanas Windrunner explains the situation in Lordaeron to the player. After the cutscene, the player is teleported to the ruins of Lordaeron and must face four waves of enemies. After defeating the four waves of enemies, the player must then face Lady Liadrin. Once Lady Liadrin is defeated, the scenario is complete.

What’s the easiest way to keep up with all the new content?

Conclusion

The Battle for Azeroth expansion is now live, and we’re excited to see all the new content it has in store. If you’re just starting out, here are a few tips on how to get started on your journey.

First, make sure you have the latest patch installed. Then, head over to Stormwind or Orgrimmar and speak with either Zidormi or Garrosh Hellscream to begin your adventure. You can also find more information on our website about the different zones and what rewards you can earn by completing them. We can’t wait to see you in-game!