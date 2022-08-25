How to spot a cheater: Private investigator reveals five warning signs of an affair

A private investigator has revealed the top five signs that could indicate you’re dating a cheater – as he filmed himself catching a client’s boyfriend in the act.

Australian brand Down Under Investigations shared a TikTok video explaining how to catch a cheater, with the team member saying the “subtle” signals are gaslighting, lying and/or accusing you of cheating without any evidence.

“Top five signs you’ve got a cheater on your hands — they lie about things big and small, they get overly defensive, they shoot up, they accuse you of cheating, and they have a history of cheating,” he said.

“Top five signs you have a cheater on your hands — they lie about things big and small, they get overly defensive, they gaslight, they accuse you of cheating and they have a history of cheating,” he said.

Poll What is the most suspicious subtle behavior? Always put their phone face down 13 votes

Get defensive about little things 2 votes

Sudden focus on their appearance and weight 5 votes

Regular late ‘work’ nights 11 votes

New music or language terms they haven’t used before 2 votes

He also gave tips while catching a cheater live in the act while following a woman’s boyfriend in his car late at night.

“If your boyfriend is ten, but he just got a taxi back to his ex-girlfriend’s house,” the man said over images of the act.

The video taken at night shows a man exiting a vehicle and starting to walk toward a house.

In the comments, the private investigator also warned against being suspicious if your partner “suddenly takes an interest in their own appearance and weight.”

Also note if they keep buying new clothes, have a new ‘obsession’ with perfume or aftershave, spend more time showering and ‘wash their own clothes,’ he wrote.

Being secretive and taking their phone “everywhere” can also be a sign of infidelity.

Other TikTok users agreed, sharing their own important warning signs.

‘Phone face down and ALWAYS with you,’ wrote one person, another added: ‘Coming home at different hours of the day and night.’

A third added: “They say they’re going to wash the car at 10:30 a.m. and come back in a few hours…my ex.”

A psychologist recently spoke to FEMAIL about a lesser-known secret to spotting a cheater.

The 12 Warning Signs of Infidelity: 1. They play new music 2. The passenger seat is adjusted 3. More miles on the car than there should be 4. Be protective of phone, social media or email 5. Dramatic Change in Sex Drive 6. Refusing in Communication 7. New Clothes and Underwear 8. Change in Personality 9. They want to do their own laundry 10. They start using new phrases 11. They spend more money 12. You catch them not wearing their wedding ring Source: Mailonline

Rather than noting your partner’s behavior or facial expressions, Daniel Acon suggested analyzing what your partner is saying.

In a recent Instagram video, Mr Acon, from the US, said if your partner is acting suspiciously and accusing you of cheating without hard evidence, it could be a red flag that they are being unfaithful.

But he started by saying, ‘Disclaimer: This only works if you haven’t broken their trust, otherwise they might be right in how they feel about you.

Psychologist Daniel Acon (pictured) shared how to spot an impostor based on what they say. He said if your partner is acting suspiciously and accusing you of cheating without hard evidence it could be a red flag they are being unfaithful

“If you’re dating someone and they start accusing you of cheating or they’re afraid you’re talking to other people without any evidence, it usually means they’re cheating and talking to other people,” says Acon.

“They’re just afraid you’ll do the same.”

He added how the psychological term for this behavior is called “projection,” saying, “People tend to project what’s inside of them onto other people.”

While many were “stunned” after seeing the video, others disagreed with the tip.

‘Not really. What if someone has anxiety and separation anxiety,” one wrote in the comments.

“What about the trauma of being cheated on?” another asked to write. Mr. Acon replied, ‘Absolutely, I didn’t say this was every time.’

A third added: “I’m afraid not because I’m doing it myself, but I’m afraid of getting hurt while lowering my protective wall.”