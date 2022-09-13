How to show battery percentage in your iPhone status bar

Since the introduction of the notch in 2017, iPhone owners have had to do without knowing the exact battery percentage. Because there was less space in the status bar along the top edge of the screen, Apple cut back on the information shown: just the time, the strength of the cellular and Wi-Fi signal, and a graphic icon that shows approximately how much power you have. have left.

But since the launch of iOS 16 in September 2022, all that has changed. In this short tutorial, we’ll explain how to turn the battery percentage icon back on.

Show battery percentage with iOS 16

First of all, you need to have iOS 16. Here’s how to install iOS 16 on your iPhone.

Provided you have iOS 16, activating the battery percentage icon couldn’t be easier. Open the Settings app (the icon shows some gray gears), swipe down and tap Battery. Tap the switch labeled Battery percentage and you’ll see the battery icon in the top right corner of your screen now shows a number inside.

The percentage does not take up any extra space; it is superimposed over the existing icon. Foundry

What if your iPhone can’t get the feature?

That almost seems insultingly simple, doesn’t it? Unfortunately, not all iPhone owners will find it so easy.

First of all, not all iPhones can install iOS 16. We’ve listed the iOS 16-compatible iPhones in a separate article, but the main news is that the iPhone 7, 6s, and the first-generation SE are all missing out. You essentially need an iPhone 8 or newer. (However, if you have an iPhone SE or other pre-notch device, the news is good in other ways — see the next section.)

But even some of the phones that can install iOS 16 will not get this particular feature. As we revealed in our announcement news story, the battery percentage indicator is not available on the iPhone XR, 11, 12 mini and 13 mini. (We suspect that mini iPhones and those with LCD screens don’t have enough resolution to make the small text as clear as Apple would like.)

Basically, you need one of the following phones to get the battery percentage feature:

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone X

However, if your phone is missing the new feature, there are solutions.

One way to quickly see the exact battery percentage is to swipe down from the right side of the top edge and open the Control Center. Above the various controls and toggles on this screen, you’ll notice that the status bar has been pulled down from the top and now has enough space to expand the battery status to an image and a percentage.

(Note that this is specific to the notched handsets. Other iPhones blur the top status bar in the Control Center. Again, see the next section for information on pre-notch iPhones.)

And there are other methods you can use to accomplish the same thing.

Whenever you connect iPhone to a charging source, an image will appear showing the current battery percentage. And the ever-underrated Siri can help here too: just say “What’s my battery percentage?” (or even just “What’s my battery?”) and he/she will tell you.

Finally, can we recommend using a battery widget? Tap and hold on the home page, then tap the plus sign at the top left. You will see a series of widgets that can be added to that page. Search Batteries. The medium and large versions of this widget show the exact percentage for your iPhone, as well as other connected devices.

Show battery percentage on pre-notch iPhones

If you have an iPhone SE or other pre-notch handset, the battery percentage is again slightly different, but significantly simpler.

Like the notched iPhones, these models always show the remaining battery power as an icon in the top right corner of the home screen, but they have enough space to display it as a number as well. We understand that such devices show the battery percentage by default, but if you can’t see it, go to Settings > Battery and tap the Battery percentage switch.

The joys of not having a notch.

Note that this isn’t quite the same as the parent number made possible by the iOS 16 update: it’s sitting next the battery icon, as before. But there are certain advantages to having a pre-notch design.