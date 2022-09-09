How to set up an Apple ID without a payment method

What if you want an Apple ID, but plan to never pay for anything from Apple using that ID? Apple makes that possible, although it’s not a featured method, because it often happens that you pay Apple for a service or for software.

If you don’t have an Apple ID account or want to set up a new one

You can create an Apple ID through the App Store in both iOS/iPadOS and macOS.

In iOS and iPadOS:

If you have an existing Apple ID account that you don’t want to use, sign out: go to Settings > account name > Media and purchases and tap Sign out . Launch the App Store. Find an app that you can download for free. Such apps have a Get button. Tap To get . The App Store will ask you for an Apple ID. Tap Create New Apple ID . When prompted for a payment method, select: No . Follow the remaining steps to validate your account.

On macOS:

Launch the App Store. If you have an existing Apple ID account that you don’t want to use, choose Store > Sign Out . Find an app that you can download for free. Such apps have a Get button. Click Get. In the Apple ID dialog that appears, click Create an Apple ID . Follow the directions. At the point where you are prompted for a payment method, select No . Follow the remaining steps to validate your account.

If you have an existing Apple ID

In some cases, you can remove payment methods from existing Apple ID accounts. Apple requires a registered payment method if you’re the family organizer for a Family Sharing group and for accounts set up for children under 13.

In iOS and iPadOS:

Go to Settings > Account Name > Payment & Shipping. Press edit knob. Tap the delete button (minus in a red circle) for each method. Tap Done.

On macOS:

Launch the App Store. To elect Store > View My Account and then click View Information. Click Manage payments. Click edit next to a payment method and click remove. Repeat for each payment method.

This Mac 911 article answers a question from Macworld reader Nancy.

