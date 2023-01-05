control of a metal industry Dwarf Fortress will ensure that your fortress is economically prosperous and your army can defend it. By mining, smelting, and crafting metals, you can craft weapons and armor for your army, or simply craft fancier goods and furniture. But it’s not always easy to know which ores melt into which metals or how to make alloys.

U.S Dwarf Fortress metals guide helps you understand which ores you find, set up your metal industry and craft valuable alloys and weapons.

Metal industry from beginning to end

In every metal industry Dwarf Fortress starts by finding metal ore. That’s actually the easy part. You find metal ore just by digging – it will be left behind when you dig through certain rock types.

From there you need to smelt the ore in a Build (b) > Workshop (o) > Furnaces (u) > Smelter (l). However, melting also requires fuel. That’s from charcoal made from logs in a Construction (b) > Workshop (o) > Furnaces (u) > Wood Furnace (f) either from bituminous coal or converted into lignite coke at a smelter.

Smelting produces metal bars which are then machined in a Build(b) > Workshops(o)> Metalsmith’s forge (i). There you make everything from weapons to furniture to tools – a process that uses more fuel.

Types of metal ore in Dwarf Fortress

There are 12 types of metal that come from the 17 different metal ores you can find underground Dwarf Fortress.

Dwarf Fortress metal ores and metals Ore Metal Ore Metal Bismuthinite Bismuth Cassiterite Look Lead shine Lead, silver Garnirite Nickel Hematite Iron Horn silver Silver Limonite Iron Magnetite Iron Malachite Copper Native aluminum Aluminium Native copper Copper Native gold Gold Native Platinum Platinum Native silver Silver Raw Adamantine Adamantines sphalerite Zinc Tetrahedrite Copper, silver Dwarf Fortress metal ores and the metals they produce when smelted.

Melting one piece of each of the above metal ores in a smelter yields four bars of metal. For the two ores that produce two different metals – Lead shine and Tetrahedrite — four bars of the first metal listed are produced along with up to four bars of the second metal.

Raw Adamantine is something else. Raw Adamantine must first be processed in a Craftsdwarf’s Workshop with Take out metal strands. Those strands are then woven into fabric on a loom (and then into Adamantine clothing in a Metalsmith’s Workshop) or made into Adamantine Wafers in a smelter.

Metal alloys in Dwarf Fortress

By combining those 12 metals in a smelter, you can make another 14 alloys.

Dwarf fortress alloys Alloy Ingredients Alloy Ingredients billion 1 silver, 1 copper Bismuth bronze 1 can, 2 copper, 1 bismuth Black bronze 2 copper, 1 silver, 1 gold Brass 1 zinc, 1 copper Bronze 1 can, 1 copper Electric 1 silver, 1 gold Fine tin 3 can, 1 copper Put tin 2 tin, 1 copper, 1 lead Nickel silver 2 Nickel, 1 Copper, 1 Zinc pig iron 1 iron, 1 flux stone, 1 fuel Rose gold 3 gold, 1 copper Steel 1 iron, 1 pig iron, 1 flux, 1 fuel Sterling silver 3 silver, 1 copper Small pewter 2 can, 1 copper Dwarf Fortress alloys and how to make them.

When you make an alloy in a smelter, you have a choice to choose either one use ore or use rods. Using bars is less efficient, because two bars of alloy are produced for each operation (1 silver bar and 1 copper bar produce 2 billion bars). Using ore, on the other hand, produces 8 bars (1 zinc ore and 1 copper ore produce 8 bronze bars).

Pig iron and steel require additional materials. In addition to extra pieces of charcoal or coke, you will also need Flux stone: calcite, chalk, dolomite, limestone or marble.

Metal and alloy values

Below we list the value — the base rate you get when you trade with a caravan — of a single bar of each metal or alloy.

Dwarf Fortress Metal and alloy values Metal or alloy Where the Metal or alloy Where the Adamantines 300 Aluminium 40 Platinum 40 Gold 30 Steel 30 Rose gold 23 Electric 20 Black bronze 11 Iron 10 pig iron 10 Silver 10 Sterling silver 8 Brass 7 billion 6 Bismuth bronze 6 Bronze 5 Fine tin 5 Small pewter 4 Put tin 3 Nickel silver 3 Bismuth 2 Copper 2 Lead 2 Nickel 2 Look 2 Zinc 2 The value of a single bar or metal or alloy.

The base value of a bar of any metal and alloy shows you how (relatively) valuable something made of that metal would be – for example, a throne of gold is worth more than a throne made of bronze.

Use of metal and alloy in Dwarf Fortress

Any metal can be used in construction — building things like floors, walls, and workshops. Any metal except bismuth can be used in making furniture (things like cabinets, vessels, and thrones) and metal crafts (like earrings, cups, and crowns).

Choices can only be made from Adamantine, Bismuth Bronze, Bronze, Copper, Iron, and Steel.

Anvils must be Adamantine, Iron or Steel.

Armor and weapons can only be Adamantine, Bismuth Bronze, Bronze, Copper, Iron or Steel.