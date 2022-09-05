In case you haven’t heard, a new iPhone is coming to Apple’s “Far out” event and that means two things: you want a new iPhone and you have to sell your old one. If you buy your iPhone outright every year or two, you can usually recoup much of the new cost by selling your old model every time you upgrade to a new model.

Even if you’re in the iPhone Upgrade Program, you may have an older iPhone languishing in a drawer somewhere unused. Here’s what you need to know about selling or trading in your old iPhone for a great price.

Prepare an old iPhone for sale

Apple has a list of things to do before you sell, give away, or trade in your old iPhone. It’s a good list and you should check it out, but here’s our own advice for making sure you’re getting the most value for a used iPhone:

take good care of it

This probably goes without saying, but the condition of your iPhone plays a big part in its value. So keep it in a case, use a screen protector and generally try to keep it in good condition. If your phone shows some wear and tear, you can still sell it, just get a little less. Also, sticking to the original box and including the charger (if included) and cable also helps to get some more value from your sale.

Save your data

Before you get rid of your old iPhone, make sure all data is backed up and ready to transfer to your new one. Backing up to iCloud or iTunes is the most convenient way to sync all data to your new iPhone. But since an iPhone backup is quite self-contained, you may also want to make sure your photos are synced separately to Google Photos, iCloud Photos, or another cloud storage solution.

How to sell or trade in your old iPhone 5 Michael Simon/IDG

Unpair your Apple Watch

If you have an Apple Watch, make sure it’s backed up so you can unpair it from your old iPhone and sync it to your new one. You do this in the Watch app on your phone.

Press My watch tab. Tap All watches at the top of the screen. You will see all your Apple Watches linked to this iPhone. Press (i) button next to your watch. Tap Unpair Apple Watch. If you have more than one Apple Watch paired with this iPhone, repeat this process for all of them.

How to sell or trade in your old iPhone 6 IDG

Sign out of your Apple account

Also sign out of your iCloud and iTunes accounts. This is a crucial step: If you wipe your phone without logging out first, the activation lock is still enabled and the buyer won’t be able to set it! You should be asked when you delete it (see below), but if you aren’t, you can log out as follows: Go to the top of the Settings app. Just tap your Apple ID, scroll to the bottom of the next screen and tap Sign out. You will likely be asked to confirm your Apple ID and password.

How to sell or trade in your old iPhone 7 IDG

Reset your iPhone

Once you’re sure your iPhone is backed up and ready to be completely erased, go to the Settings app and tap General > Transfer or Reset (in earlier iOS versions, the option says Reset). The nuclear option here is: Clear all content and settings; if you’re selling or giving away your phone, here’s what you want to do.

You may be asked to turn off Find My iPhone and sign out of iCloud if you haven’t already done so. Otherwise, iOS Activation Lock will prevent the next owner of the phone from activating it. Confirm that you want to wipe all data and your phone will be securely erased and factory reset. It’s undergoing an update and you’ll be presented with a “Hello” screen, just like you were when you first set it up. Turn it off and say goodbye.

Sell ​​your iPhone online

The next step is deciding where to sell your iPhone. You should start your research on third party repurchase sites. You’ll get an idea of ​​what your phone is worth in its current condition, and you can then either take up that offer or try selling your phone directly to someone else on Craigslist or eBay. You may want to first mention that you’re selling your phone on social media like Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram to see if a friend or co-worker wants it – you’ll feel better hanging out with someone you know.

Repurchase sites almost never give you as much money as a direct sale to another person would, but they are much safer and easier. Sometimes the hassle of selling directly to another person isn’t worth a little extra money, and you just want to get a reasonable price for your old phone quickly, easily and securely. That’s where these sites come in. There are many repurchase sites, but these are some of the biggest and most recommended:

deluttr

deluttr is simple and fast and tells you upfront how much your iPhone is worth, after which you can hold that price for up to 28 days. To sell, all you need to do is print out your free label and drop it off at UPS. Once they receive it and inspect it to make sure it’s in the condition you stated, they’ll pay you the next day via PayPal or direct deposit. If the condition is not as described, DeCluttr will make a new offer. If that offer is not acceptable, they will return the phone for free.

Decluttr buys and sells a lot of stuff, including tablets, laptops, wearables and more. This way you can get rid of a lot of old stuff.

Gazelle

Gazelle buys and sells used smartphones, tablets, laptops and other gadgets. They will give you an online quote for your item and then send you a box to ship it to them for free. You can receive payment as a check, via PayPal, or in the form of an Amazon gift card.

The offer is valid for 30 days and Gazelle will make you a new offer if the item is in worse condition than you described. If you decide not to accept the new offer, they will return your gadget, but you will pay for the return.

Swappa

Swappa works a little differently than most other repurchase sites. It’s basically a marketplace where you sell directly to other customers – Swappa just verifies the offers, handles the payments (using PayPal), and organizes the shipping to reduce fraud. Swappa collects its fees at the buyer’s end, but the price the buyer actually sees includes that fee and includes shipping. The seller pays the shipping costs and you are also responsible for packaging the item securely.

Swappa lists a price range for what has recently been sold on its site. Sometimes you can get more out of a sale on Swappa, but if you sell directly to other people, even with the protection of Swappa, you always take a little bit more risk.

Trade in your iPhone for store credit

Another convenient way is to hand in your old iPhone at the Apple Store, Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart, where they’ll give you a gift card. You may not get that much, but these stores also take phones in worse condition than your typical buyer would expect. For example, the big box stores will give you a small gift card for an iPhone with a broken screen, while an Apple store will generally just recycle it for you. Sometimes these stores also have pre-order or launch deals, so keep your eyes peeled for that.

Apple

The Apple Stores online quote service is simple, fast and generally offers pretty good prices for your used apple equipment. The downside is that you can only get an Apple gift card or credit for the purchase of a new Apple product.

How to sell or trade in your old iPhone 8 Jason Cross/IDG

Amazon

Amazon trade-in you can sell certain products directly to Amazon in exchange for an Amazon gift card. It’s a very simple process, although it can take a few weeks for your item to arrive at Amazon and be inspected, so don’t expect a credit to your Amazon account right away. The prices are often slightly lower than other repurchase sites, and you only get Amazon credit, but it’s very easy and safe.

Best Buy

Best Buy offers pretty good trade-in prices, and you can take your iPhone to a Best Buy location for delivery, which may be more convenient than shipping it.

walmart

Walmart contracts with CExchange to allow you to trade in smartphones, tablets, video games and wearables for a Walmart gift card. You’ll get a prepaid FedEx Ground shipping label, but you’ll need to pack the item yourself. Then you get an eGift Card to spend at Walmart.

Sell ​​your iPhone back to your carrier

In order not to be left behind, your courier also accepts trade-ins. If you’re shelling out for your phone bill every month, it can be tempting to charge old devices to your carrier because you can use the credit on new devices or pay your bill. There may be special trade-in offers during the first few months after an iPhone’s release, so keep that in mind.

AT&T

For the AT&T trade-in program, you can take your device to an AT&T store to get instant credit, or request a quote online and receive a package to ship your device for free. Then you will receive a promotional card by post with which you can credit your account or buy new items.

Verizon



Verizon allows you to trade in devices with a prepaid shipping box. Credits can be applied to your bill, or you can opt for a gift card to use on new devices.

T-Mobile



T-Mobile’s trade-in program is aimed at people who want a new phone. Once you’ve received a quoted price (for a phone in good condition), you’ll be taken to the store page to purchase a new device. You can also send your phone in or take it to a T-Mobile store.

Sell ​​your phone directly to someone else

You can usually get the most money for your iPhone by selling it directly to someone else. Prepare your iPhone for sale, clean it and take some good, well-lit photos, then post it on eBay, Craigslist, OfferUp, or Facebook Marketplace (or all of the above). While this can be the most profitable route, it can also be the biggest headache and carry the most risk. Scammers are everywhere! Follow these tips to help you sell your iPhone directly to someone else: