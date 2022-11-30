How to see my Spotify Wrapped 2022 stats

After Spotify Wrapped has been awaited with great anticipation. This is your chance to see the top 20 most-listened songs of 2022.

The steaming giant’s annual Wrapped feature reveals the songs you’ve played the most over the year – regardless of whether they’re cool or cringey.

Wrapped also features your most listened to albums, artists, and podcasts for the year, along with the top Spotify songs for all 456 million users.

Here’s how you can access your Wrapped lists and share them to social media – showing your friends just how embarrassing your listening habits are.

The UK’s most popular song in 2022 is “As It Was” by Harry Styles. It’s close to 97,000,000 streams.

Styles is joined in top five by Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill, (A Deal with God)’. The song has more than 63 million streams across the UK.

This song was originally released in 1986. However, it gained immense popularity due to its inclusion in Netflix’s new series of “Stranger Things”.

Taylor Swift was named the 2022 most streamed artist in the UK, beating Drake, Ed Sheeran (previously Harry Styles), Arctic Monkeys, and Harry Styles.

Globally Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican rapper, has taken the top spot for most-streamed musician.

Top Songs in the UK 1. Harry Styles – ‘As it Was’ 2. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals 3. Dave – ‘Starlight’ 4. Kate Bush – Running up the Hill 5. ‘Seventeen Going Under’ – Sam Fender 6. Lost Frequencies – ‘Where Are You Now? 7. LF System – ‘Afraid To Feel’ 8. ‘Shivers’ – Ed Sheeran 9. ‘Bad Habits’ – Ed Sheeran 10. ‘Baby (feat. Ashanti) – Aitch

The UK’s Top Artists 1. Taylor Swift 2. Drake 3. Ed Sheeran 4. Harry Styles 5. Kanye West 6. The Weeknd 7. Dave 8. Eminem 9. Arctic Monkeys 10. D-Block Europe

How to share Spotify Wrapped Open Spotify on your smartphone Tap on Wrapped to the top Scroll through the list to see your favorite songs, artists, albums, and podcasts If you find one you like, tap the Share button at the bottom. You’ll be given the option to share on Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or TikTok

WHAT IS SPOTIFY WRECKED?

Spotify calls Spotify Wrapped “a deep dive in the music and podcasts of your year”.

It shows visual charts that show users the podcasts and music they have listened the most to each year.

Spotify Wrapped was founded in December 2016 by Spotify and has been promoted each year by Spotify since.

Wrapped is a marketing campaign to promote Spotify. However, it has gained popularity with users who enjoy sharing their musical tastes.

The release of the app around the beginning of December each year correlates with an increase in Spotify’s app store rank. Therefore, the Swedish streaming giant puts a lot of effort into generating hype before the actual release.

HOW DO I SHARE SPOTIFY WARRED?

Spotify’s Wrapped playlists are now available. Accessible hereIncluded are ‘Your Top Songs 2022’ as well as ‘Your Artists Revealed’.

Spotify will reveal the top albums, artists, songs and podcasts in 2022, apart from the personalized Wrapped experience.

Spotify Wrapped is usually released in the first few days of December. However, this year it was removed on the last day.

Wrapped’s release has been teased by Spotify’s official Twitter account. Spotify posted on Sunday: ‘Want be the first to learn when #SpotifyWrapped arrives? We’ll remind you if you heart this tweet!

HOW IS SPOTIFY WRAPPED CALCULATED?

Spotify Wrapped tracks users’ listening habits from the beginning of January to the end of October – meaning November is omitted.

Wrapped does not actually contain a year’s worth stats, despite it being called the’story to your year’.

This means you won’t have to worry about your Wrapped results being affected by embarrassing artists.

You must have listened for longer than 30 seconds to a song to count in your song ranking.

Additionally, the number of times a song was played is more important than its total listening time.

Spotify: Premium price tiers Individual £9.99 per month Duo £13.99 per month Family £16.99 per month Student £5.99 per month

WHERE CAN SPOTIFY USERS GET WRAPPED

Wrapped is available for both Free and Premium users, although Premium users get additional personalised data.

Generally, the free version of Spotify includes multiple limitations, in an effort to get users to upgrade to Premium, which starts at £9.99 per month unless you’re a student.

The free version, unlike Premium, doesn’t allow you to download music to your computer to listen offline.

Also, the free version doesn’t let you select specific songs or play albums from start to finish – infuriating for genuine music lovers – and you can only skip six tracks per hour (with Premium, there’s no limit on how many tracks you can skip).

Spotify was founded 16 years ago and has revolutionized the way we listen to music. Instead of downloading it, we can now listen offline to it.

It now has 456million active users per month, and 195million subscribers who pay through Premium.