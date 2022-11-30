How to see my Spotify Wrapped 2022 stats

After Spotify Wrapped has been awaited with great anticipation. This is your chance to see the top 20 most-listened songs of 2022.
The steaming giant’s annual Wrapped feature reveals the songs you’ve played the most over the year – regardless of whether they’re cool or cringey.
Wrapped also features your most listened to albums, artists, and podcasts for the year, along with the top Spotify songs for all 456 million users.
Here’s how you can access your Wrapped lists and share them to social media – showing your friends just how embarrassing your listening habits are.
The UK’s most popular song in 2022 is “As It Was” by Harry Styles. It’s close to 97,000,000 streams.
Styles is joined in top five by Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill, (A Deal with God)’. The song has more than 63 million streams across the UK.
This song was originally released in 1986. However, it gained immense popularity due to its inclusion in Netflix’s new series of “Stranger Things”.
Taylor Swift was named the 2022 most streamed artist in the UK, beating Drake, Ed Sheeran (previously Harry Styles), Arctic Monkeys, and Harry Styles.
Globally Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican rapper, has taken the top spot for most-streamed musician.
1. Harry Styles – ‘As it Was’
2. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
3. Dave – ‘Starlight’
4. Kate Bush – Running up the Hill
5. ‘Seventeen Going Under’ – Sam Fender
6. Lost Frequencies – ‘Where Are You Now?
7. LF System – ‘Afraid To Feel’
8. ‘Shivers’ – Ed Sheeran
9. ‘Bad Habits’ – Ed Sheeran
10. ‘Baby (feat. Ashanti) – Aitch
1. Taylor Swift
2. Drake
3. Ed Sheeran
4. Harry Styles
5. Kanye West
6. The Weeknd
7. Dave
8. Eminem
9. Arctic Monkeys
10. D-Block Europe
WHAT IS SPOTIFY WRECKED?
Spotify calls Spotify Wrapped “a deep dive in the music and podcasts of your year”.
It shows visual charts that show users the podcasts and music they have listened the most to each year.
Spotify Wrapped was founded in December 2016 by Spotify and has been promoted each year by Spotify since.
Wrapped is a marketing campaign to promote Spotify. However, it has gained popularity with users who enjoy sharing their musical tastes.
The release of the app around the beginning of December each year correlates with an increase in Spotify’s app store rank. Therefore, the Swedish streaming giant puts a lot of effort into generating hype before the actual release.
HOW DO I SHARE SPOTIFY WARRED?
Spotify’s Wrapped playlists are now available. Accessible hereIncluded are ‘Your Top Songs 2022’ as well as ‘Your Artists Revealed’.
Spotify’s Wrapped playlists will remind you how cringeworthy your listening habits can be with the launch of its annual Wrapped playlists
Spotify Wrapped will soon be available. It will feature the most-played artists from the year every December. Music lovers are eagerly awaiting its release.
But to keep us going in the meantime, another tool has been released which is simultaneously getting us excited for the next festival season.
The tool is called ‘Instafest’ and generates your ideal festival line-up by choosing your favorite artists from Spotify.
Created by A University of Southern California student, it presents your results in a Coachella-style poster with three hypothetical days of music.
Continue reading
Simply open the Spotify app to see your top albums, podcasts, artists, and songs for 2022.
Tap through your personalized cards. If you find one that you like, tap the Share button at bottom.
You have the option of sharing on Snapchat, Instagram or Facebook.
Spotify will reveal the top albums, artists, songs and podcasts in 2022, apart from the personalized Wrapped experience.
Spotify Wrapped is usually released in the first few days of December. However, this year it was removed on the last day.
Wrapped’s release has been teased by Spotify’s official Twitter account. Spotify posted on Sunday: ‘Want be the first to learn when #SpotifyWrapped arrives? We’ll remind you if you heart this tweet!
HOW IS SPOTIFY WRAPPED CALCULATED?
Spotify Wrapped tracks users’ listening habits from the beginning of January to the end of October – meaning November is omitted.
Wrapped does not actually contain a year’s worth stats, despite it being called the’story to your year’.
This means you won’t have to worry about your Wrapped results being affected by embarrassing artists.
You must have listened for longer than 30 seconds to a song to count in your song ranking.
Additionally, the number of times a song was played is more important than its total listening time.
Individual
£9.99 per month
Duo
£13.99 per month
Family
£16.99 per month
Student
£5.99 per month
WHERE CAN SPOTIFY USERS GET WRAPPED
Wrapped is available for both Free and Premium users, although Premium users get additional personalised data.
Generally, the free version of Spotify includes multiple limitations, in an effort to get users to upgrade to Premium, which starts at £9.99 per month unless you’re a student.
The free version, unlike Premium, doesn’t allow you to download music to your computer to listen offline.
Also, the free version doesn’t let you select specific songs or play albums from start to finish – infuriating for genuine music lovers – and you can only skip six tracks per hour (with Premium, there’s no limit on how many tracks you can skip).
Spotify was founded 16 years ago and has revolutionized the way we listen to music. Instead of downloading it, we can now listen offline to it.
It now has 456million active users per month, and 195million subscribers who pay through Premium.
Spotify was just 14 years old when it was a small start-up company. Since then, Spotify has rapidly risen to become a global music phenomenon.
From The music streaming service has grown from humble beginnings to boast a library of 80,000,000 songs and 456 million active users per month.
The company’s meteoric rise began at Stockholm, Sweden in 2006. The company was co-founded by Daniel Ek, the former boss of popular fashion-based browser game Stardoll, and Martin Lorentzon, co-founder of digital marketing firm Tradedoubler.
This small start-up was created to address the increasing piracy problem facing the music industry. Two years later, it launched with a free registration system that allowed users to stream music over the internet.
This model offered users the option of a freemium service, which allowed them to listen for no cost with ads or a subscription.
Spotify’s music service was different from Apple’s iTunes store. Users could buy digital copies of songs or albums from this store to build their own library, which they could then listen to whenever and wherever they like.
In 2009, the company was in the UK. The company’s mobile service was a huge success.
In 2006, in Stockholm, Sweden, the meteoric rise of the company began with Daniel Ek, former boss of Stardoll fashion-based browser game, and Martin Lorentzon co-founders of digital marketing firm Tradedoubler.
Spotify had 1,000,000 paying subscribers in Europe by March 2011, five years after its founding and three years after its debut. In six months, this number had more than doubled.
Spotify was also launched in the US that year to great success. In 2012, Spotify had 15 million users and 4 million paying Spotify subscribers.
The subscription numbers continued to rise, with more than doubling of subscribers in 2014 alone. By 2016 it had 40 million paying subscribers and 100 million total users.
Spotify currently has 456 million worldwide users as of September 2022.
Despite its rapid growth, however, the company has struggled historically to make profits.
It has been criticised by those in the music business, such as Taylor Swift, who argued that it does not fairly compensate musicians.
The company distributes about 70% of its total revenue, mostly to record labels and rights holders who pay artists according to individual agreements.
Spotify AB, the owner of Spotify, floated as a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange in 2018 to increase its profits.
The move came after the company made losses of nearly £870 million over the previous three years.
Spotify was not able to issue any new stock, despite being publicly floated. Instead, it sold shares held by private investors. The scheme was designed to raise capital for expansion plans.
