How to score your dream job: The questions to ALWAYS an employer at the end of a job interview

A financial expert has revealed the seven questions you should always ask at the end of a job interview — including questions about company culture and potential growth in the position.

Téa Angelos from Brisbane, founder of the education company Smart Women Societyposted a TikTok explaining that you should always ask two to three questions at the end of a job interview.

She explained that you should always ask “what a typical day on the job” looks like, and you should also question potential growth by taking on the role.

The financial expert also explained that it is good to ask ‘what are the company’s goals’ in the coming years and also advised asking the interviewer what is their favorite part of working there.

Tea also suggested asking ‘what are the key indicators of success’ and ‘can you tell me more about the company culture?’

She ended by explaining that you have to ask ‘what are the next steps in the process’.

Fans were quick to praise the tips, with one writing: I wish I had these questions up my sleeve a few weeks ago!’

Téa often shares useful tips for finances, career and money saving.

The 25-year-old founder of the education company Smart Women Society recently listed the best ways to save money while traveling — including packing snacks, a water bottle, and booking flights in advance.

She recommended booking flights at least six weeks in advance, using cashback services, and signing up for travel alerts to get the best deals.

When you book flights, it’s best to sign up for airline email lists to take advantage of offers and sales.

Wednesday is usually the cheapest day of the week to fly and it’s best to use services like Webjet to compare fares when booking.

Instead of buying overpriced food at the airport, Téa makes sure she always packs snacks, food and a filled water bottle in her hand luggage.

She also doesn’t spend money on baggage check-in to save both time and money at the airport.

Hotel and accommodation prices can also be compared using multiple platforms.

‘Check the hotel’s website for yourself, they sometimes offer special offers/discounts’, Téa wrote.

When traveling abroad, travel cards often have little to no fees compared to credit cards, which often charge for currency exchange.

When you get to your destination, choose to explore free tourist attractions first before choosing paid activities.

Carrying a water bottle in your backpack or purse at all times can save you money on the go.

Instead of renting a car or using services like Uber, opt for public transportation.