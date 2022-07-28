How to score Kmart’s $10 dupe of Maseur’s $65 invigorating massage sandal that are back in style

Fashionistas love a $10 replica of a classic “daggy” pair of sliders so much that they’re nearly sold out nationwide.

The must-have sliders have been so popular that they are completely sold out online, but some lucky customers can find a few in a few stores that are out of stock.

Kmart’s $10 adjustable massage sliders (left) look nearly identical to the $65 beige Maseur invigorating massage sandal (right) that’s been making a comeback among stylish Aussies in recent years.

Kmart’s Maseur dupe is available in sizes 5-11 and will “go great with your favorite dress, jeans or luxury sports outfit,” according to the retailer’s website.

Online shoppers are divided on the traditional shoe style, some are eager to try them out while others think they are “outdated”.

“I’m so torn whether I love or hate, so I say both,” one woman laughed.

“Omg yes I need these in my life,” said another.

“They had parents when I was a kid in the 80s…I’m conflicted…” wrote a third.

“They scream my mother, aunts and grandmother, circa 1985-1996,” commented a fourth.

Reminiscent of the 80s and 90s. Maseur’s orthopedic slippers were once considered “daggy” but have resurfaced as a social media trend with dozens of millennials rocking the “granny shoe” for its comfort and versatility.

The 90s footwear is known to help with foot and muscle pain and was first released in Australian chemists 30 years ago.

Millennials are embracing the style and have been seen wearing the ‘dad shoes’ on all sorts of everyday occasions – from trips to the grocery store to days at the beach.

The shoe was first created in Sydney by Gabriel Eber with the idea of ​​’promoting posture, balance and alignment’ through footwear.

Millennials are embracing the style and have been seen wearing the ‘dad shoes’ to the beach and on the go

There are two colors to choose from in the traditional shoe – a black and beige – and they can be purchased at your local pharmacy, or for Byron Bay residents, at the Zulu and Zephyr boutique

He claimed that many “aches, aches, circulatory problems and general well-being” were related to nerve endings in the feet, so he embarked on a mission to create a shoe that would help.

The design positions your feet to relieve pressure on knees, hips and back, and the contoured footbed provides support for your entire foot.

While the orthopedic sandals may not be considered stylish, the shoes are trendy with other seasonal sandals, such as Birkenstocks and Havaianas.

Comments like ‘foot massage all day’ and ‘step aside Birkenstock!’ have been shared on social media.

The Maseur sandal is available in two styles, the Gentle Massage Sandal, made from a ‘contouring and cushioning’ sole of the foot and the original invigorating massage sandal designed with flexible knobs.

Other nostalgic shoes from the 1990s have been noticed on the streets and also on the catwalk with a multitude of luxury and affordable brands that keep up with the trend.

Nike and Dr Martens are a few names who have all reinvented and released the comfortable slip-on slide.

Whether you prefer the double buckle, sporty or chunky style, there is an endless range to choose from.

Available for $40, the popular Nike slide offers a relaxed sporty luxe look

Birkenstocks is another classic brand that offers a range of comfortable slides

NIKE – $40

On the affordable side of the list, the Nike slide is available for $40 and offers laid-back sporty luxury ideal during the warmer months.

Available in a range of colours, the Nike slide is lightweight and practical – ideal for before work or after the gym.

The all black with the Nike branding on it is the most popular choice.

BIRKENSTOCK – $99+

Like the Maseur sandal, Birkenstocks is another classic brand that offers a range of comfortable slippers made from quality materials.

This timeless German brand, founded in 1774 by Johann Adam Birkenstock, has earned a place in many shoe cabinets internationally.

If you want to eschew the brown or black leather strap, there is also a colorful metallic collection available online and in store.

DR MARTENS – $189+

The Dr Martens sandals are a must-have for extreme comfort

If you’re looking for a little height or need a good hiking boot, the Dr Martens sandals are a must-have.

With a simple design, extreme comfort and a strap-on or slip-in style, Dr Martens has all the benefits of a comfortable shoe.

The English brands offer a range of collections for women, men and children and are best known for their high-quality leather boots.

faux fur – $22

Unlike the Maseur sandal, faux fur shoes are often made for looks rather than comfort

The APL Techloom Slide available in two vibrant shades – Magma orange and Energy yellow

A range of brands also sell glamorous faux fur slippers for those who want to look and feel fabulous on the go.

From Gucci to Aldo shoes, there is an endless list of brands offering faux fur shoes, depending on your budget.

There is also a range of colors and patterns to choose from, depending on the brand.

Although, unlike the Maseur sandal and Birkenstocks slippers, faux fur shoes are often made for looks rather than comfort and practicality.

FREE PEOPLE COLOR DISC – $148

If you’re looking for more color, American brand Free People offers their APL Techloom Slide in two vibrant shades – Magma orange and Energy yellow – for the adventurous and daring.

The fashion label also has a host of other sandals on their website, including the Phoenix Flat, the Vegan Sadie Sandal, and the San Juan Huarache Sandal.

Whether you need a slide for the beach, around the house or after a workout, the Free People APL Techloom slide might just be the perfect choice.