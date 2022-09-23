How to save money on groceries: Shop down the ‘international’ aisle at Woolworths and Coles

She pointed out that cinnamon sticks were 11 times cheaper

The products are significantly cheaper compared to herbs and spices

Rochelle encouraged others to shop down the international aisle

A mum has shared how to save money every time you visit the supermarket

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

As inflation continues to grip Australia, a mum-of-three has revealed a simple tip to save money every time you visit the supermarket.

Rochelle encouraged other shoppers to buy herbs and spices from the ‘international’ aisle because it is cheaper per unit. 100 g, and products are usually sold in bulk.

‘Not a write-down, but a reminder to venture to the international section of the supermarket for MUCH better value for the same product!’ she wrote online and shared examples to a popular Facebook group.

An Australian mum has urged other shoppers to buy herbs and spices from the ‘international’ aisle because it’s cheaper per ounce. 100 g, and products are usually sold in bulk packages (pictured: the spice aisle)

Pictures posted online show cumin from the spice aisle going for $8.10 a pop. 100g, but in the international section it costs 96c per 100 g (pictured: the international aisle)

Pictures posted online show cumin from the spice aisle going for $8.10 a pop. 100g, but in the international section it costs 96c per 100 g.

Rochelle also pointed out that the price of cinnamon sticks was 11 times more expensive in the spice section, costing $24.70 per stick. 100g compared to the international section, priced at $2.25 per 100 g.

‘I was so shocked!’ she wrote.

“Spice stalls and Asian grocery stores are even better for the price, but sometimes it’s just not practical when I have a toddler and a baby.”

On Quora it is speculated that the drastic difference in price can probably be boiled down to two factors – the brand and the shipping cost.

“Bottom line – you’re paying for certain household names,” one person wrote.

“Usually the answer is bulk generic versus well-known label and fancy packaging,” added another.

A third wrote: ‘Spices had to be sent enormous distances over sea or via overland routes.’

On Quora, it is speculated that the drastic price difference probably boils down to two factors – the brand and the shipping cost

On Facebook, others admitted they ‘never thought to look’ down in the international section when shopping for spices.

‘Thank you! I’ll check that out next time I go shopping!’ wrote a person.

Others said they always buy herbs and spices in bulk to get the best value for money.

“I do this with my panko breadcrumbs, way cheaper,” said one person.

Another added: ‘Crazy right. I always get my pressed garlic from that time now.’