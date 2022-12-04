How to save money on groceries: Queenie Tan shares top tips

Finance pro, 26, reveals four grocery hacks to save money every week – and the best time to shop

Australian finance guru Queenie Tan has shared four tips for saving money on groceries this holiday season.

The 26-year-old from Sydney shared a video on Instagram with her 114,000 followers and was praised by hundreds.

In the clip, Queenie browsed the aisles of her local Coles supermarket and listed the money-saving “hacks,” including choosing your weekly meal plan based on discounted items and activating bonus offers using the Flybuys app.

Queenie Tan (pictured) shared how to save money on groceries every time you shop. The 26-year-old from Sydney revealed the tips in an Instagram video

First, Queenie suggested planning your weekly meals based on what’s on sale at the grocery store. “Build your meal plan based on what’s on sale or offers with bonus points. Select discounted items that you can easily use in multiple recipes,” she said

First, Queenie suggested planning your weekly meals based on what’s on sale at the grocery store.

“Build your meal plan based on what’s on sale or offers with bonus points,” she said.

“Select discounted items that you can easily use in multiple recipes.”

At Coles, Queenie claims that customers can request a rain check if a sale item is out of stock. Customers can also download the Flybuys app to activate and receive ‘bonus offers’ in your store at Coles

At Coles, Queenie claims that customers can request a rain check if a sale item is out of stock.

“Don’t worry if a discounted item you want to buy is out of stock because you can ask for a rain check,” she said.

“So if that item is back in stock, you can buy it for the discounted price up to 30 days later.”

Customers can also download the Flybuys app to activate and receive ‘bonus offers’ in your store at Coles.

For example, customers can get a discount on their groceries with a certain number of points.

For a limited time, Coles customers can also receive two free red wine glasses in exchange for 36 Flybuys credits or 18 credits plus $18.

Saving on groceries: Queenie Tan shares top tips 1. Build your meal plan based on offers or bonus points. 2. Select discounted items that you can easily use in multiple recipes 3. Ask a rain check clerk if a discounted item is out of stock 4. Download the Flybuys app so you can activate bonus points offers while you shop 5. For a limited time, shoppers can also earn credits that they can redeem for collectible glassware at Coles

The tips were praised by others on Instagram and many seemed surprised that customers can request a rain check.

‘Since when can you check rain in the supermarket?!’ one wrote, the other asked: ‘How did you get the rain check?’

Queenie said all you have to do is ask a member of staff.

Another person said, ‘Yes! I love flybuys. I was able to get my hands on an Apple Watch Series 7 through points!’

The best times to shop at supermarkets: In the morning – shoppers can save between 10 and 20% on goods that are about to expire Before dinner – shoppers can save up to 50% on goods that are about to expire Just before the store closes – shoppers can save up to 90% on near-expiry goods *Discounts are determined by store policies and times and may vary

It follows after a Coles customer decided to change her shopping routine and claimed to have bought $205.50 worth of groceries for just $3.60.

Anne, from Queensland, visited her local supermarket at 8pm on Wednesday and shared online an image of the ‘bargain bonanza’ of food transport including 10c wraps, chopped fruit and milk.

“Best appetite in ages,” she captioned the social media post.

The next day, after visiting Coles again, Anne announced she was permanently changing her shopping schedule to 8pm to score further discounts.

It comes after shopper Anne, from Queensland, visited her local Coles at 8pm on Wednesday and shared an image online of the ‘bargain bonanza’ food haul including 10c wraps, chopped fruit and milk (pictured)

The next day she encountered “another crazy price reduction” with nothing more than 10 cents except a 10 kg bag of rice and bread for only 50 cents each

Anne stumbled upon ‘another crazy price reduction’ with nothing more than 10 cents except a 10 kg bag of rice and bread for only 50 cents each.

She shared images of the purchases, which included a pair of socks and pet food for just 10 cents each.

The social media post sparked a buzz online among customers who were also eager to shop for the best discounts at a later date.

’10c for the socks! Thats crazy!’ one wrote, another added, “You scored great.”

Another said, ‘Wow, I wish I had a Coles near me. They seem to have better discounts than Woolies.’