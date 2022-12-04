How to save laundry space: Shopper mounts $79 Kmart clothesline on wall

An Australian mom has turned a popular Kmart item to create a built-in washing line for “rainy days.”

Sharing some images on Facebook, Leanne decided to wall-mount the $79 deluxe laundry air station in her laundry room to save floor space.

The Kmart product is designed with a wooden frame, four wheels and five racks – but the size of the product would take up quite a bit of space.

Instead, Leanne split the drying rack down the middle to mount the racks on the wall, which can be easily folded away for added convenience.

After sharing images on Facebook, other shoppers seemed excited to replicate the simple DIY. When folded down, the racks also serve as towel holders.

She split the drying rack down the middle to mount the racks on the wall, which easily fold away for added convenience.

In the comments, Leanne said that her husband used screws with plastic inserts to fix the drying rack to the wall.

More than 3,400 people ‘licked’ the post on social media.

‘OMG! I have one that is currently outside like normal, but I really want to do this,” commented one woman.

‘I’m going to do this when I get back home, great idea’ said another, a third added: ‘I love it! Need!’

Others describe the hack as “genius,” “brilliant,” and “so smart.”

The idea is ideal for those with limited laundry space, but renters should check with their landlord before screwing holes in the laundry wall.

Last month, shoppers were obsessed with a new “life-changing” laundry gadget that retracts into the ceiling when not in use.

An Australian woman ordered a Victorian-style ceiling drying rack in England and says she is “in love” with the nifty device.

Moms spotted the fancy tool on a woman’s Facebook page, but at a whopping $141 plus $148 in shipping, it’s not the most budget-friendly purchase.

The home enthusiast ‘got the idea’ to make the Hardware World tool on Etsy from a friend who lives in the UK and has a drying rack hanging from the ceiling.

“I’m a little in love with my new drying rack,” she wrote when she shared a photo of the pulley on the popular Facebook page.

“You lower it using the pulley rope on the wall near the dryer. It comes down to the height of the sofa. When the laundry is on it, lift it up so it doesn’t get in the way,” she said.

Many homeowners with small laundry rooms loved the idea.

‘This is genius. I have very high ceilings with a small washroom. It would totally work in my laundry,” said one woman.

‘I like the design. Actually, not only does it look good, but it’s practical too,” commented another.

“This is what I need,” wrote another.

“I have the same, love it,” said another woman, sharing a photo of her own tumble dryer.

The product has excellent reviews and a full five-star rating on Etsy.

A lucky mom found a similar device 10 years ago in Bunnings Special Order Desk that they still use ‘every day’, but it is no longer for sale in Bunnings.

If the imported gadget is out of your price range, but you’re looking for a space-saving tumble dryer, it’s possible to find wall-mounted accordion dryers online, such as at Amazon for $60.

Australian company Botanex also make a similar pulley to the Etsy smart gadget for $289.