How to save a page from a PDF as a separate file

Example of app thumbnails

The Preview app in macOS lets you view, search, print, and perform other actions on PDF files. But if you just need a new PDF with specific pages, you don’t have to walk around much.

  • Time to complete: 2 minutes
  • Required tools: Sample app
  • Necessary materials: pdf
1.

Preview thumbnails

How to save a page from a PDF as a separate file 6

Foundry

Choose with the open PDF View > Thumbnails if it is not already displayed in the sidebar.

2.

Select the desired pages

View app selection pages
How to save a page from a PDF as a separate file 7

Foundry

In the sidebar, click the desired page. To select multiple pages, hold down the Shift key as you click the pages.

3.

Go to the Print dialog box

Preview print dialog
How to save a page from a PDF as a separate file 8

Foundry

4.

selected page

Preview of selected pages
How to save a page from a PDF as a separate file 9

Foundry

In the Pages area of ​​the Print dialog box, click selected page or Selected pages in sidebar.

5.

Save as PDF

Save sample as PDF
How to save a page from a PDF as a separate file 10

Foundry

Choose PDF from the pop-up menu at the bottom center of the dialog box Save as PDF.

6.

Change the PDF name

Pdf name file
How to save a page from a PDF as a separate file 11

Foundry

Preview automatically fills in the name of the current PDF. To prevent that file from being overwritten, enter a new friendly name and click Save.

This Mac 911 article is an answer to a question from Macworld reader Teresa.

Ask Mac 911

We’ve put together a list of the questions we get asked most often, along with answers and links to columns: read our super FAQs to see if your question is covered. If not, we are always looking for new problems to solve! Email yours to mac911@macworld.com, including screenshots if applicable and if you want your full name used. Not every question is answered, we don’t reply to email, and we can’t provide direct troubleshooting advice.

