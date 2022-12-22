How to save a page from a PDF as a separate file

The Preview app in macOS lets you view, search, print, and perform other actions on PDF files. But if you just need a new PDF with specific pages, you don’t have to walk around much.
- Time to complete: 2 minutes
- Required tools: Sample app
- Necessary materials: pdf
Preview thumbnails
Foundry
Choose with the open PDF View > Thumbnails if it is not already displayed in the sidebar.
Select the desired pages
Foundry
In the sidebar, click the desired page. To select multiple pages, hold down the Shift key as you click the pages.
Go to the Print dialog box
Foundry
selected page
Foundry
In the Pages area of the Print dialog box, click selected page or Selected pages in sidebar.
Save as PDF
Foundry
Choose PDF from the pop-up menu at the bottom center of the dialog box Save as PDF.
Change the PDF name
Foundry
Preview automatically fills in the name of the current PDF. To prevent that file from being overwritten, enter a new friendly name and click Save.
