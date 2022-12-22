The Preview app in macOS lets you view, search, print, and perform other actions on PDF files. But if you just need a new PDF with specific pages, you don’t have to walk around much.

Necessary materials: pdf 1. Preview thumbnails How to save a page from a PDF as a separate file 6 Foundry Choose with the open PDF View > Thumbnails if it is not already displayed in the sidebar. 2. Select the desired pages How to save a page from a PDF as a separate file 7 Foundry In the sidebar, click the desired page. To select multiple pages, hold down the Shift key as you click the pages. 3. Go to the Print dialog box How to save a page from a PDF as a separate file 8 Foundry 4. selected page How to save a page from a PDF as a separate file 9 Foundry In the Pages area of ​​the Print dialog box, click selected page or Selected pages in sidebar. 5. Save as PDF How to save a page from a PDF as a separate file 10 Foundry Choose PDF from the pop-up menu at the bottom center of the dialog box Save as PDF. 6. Change the PDF name How to save a page from a PDF as a separate file 11 Foundry Preview automatically fills in the name of the current PDF. To prevent that file from being overwritten, enter a new friendly name and click Save.

