How to return unwanted Christmas gifts: Do I need a receipt? Australian Consumer Rights:

You have more rights if the purchased gift is damaged or defective

Consumers are advised to keep the receipt and the packaged item

Australians who walked away with a fake gift this Christmas shouldn’t let dust gather, retail experts say.

Lindsay Carroll, Director of Legal Practice for the National Retail Association, explains that getting a refund or exchanging your unwanted gift may be easier than you think.

She recommends that consumers first look at the company’s return policy before heading to the store, or perhaps an online presentation, as each individual company can set their own refund policies.

What to do if you want to return an unwanted Christmas gift * Make sure you have a receipt or proof of purchase and that the unwanted item is packaged and undisturbed * If you do not have a receipt, you can use a bank card statement with the item, receipt number in a telephone or Internet transaction, or warranty card * Most companies should offer a refund or replacement depending on the item, but they may not either as each company sets their own return policy. * Please read this policy beforehand if you are not sure if you can return an unwanted item * If the gift is damaged, unsafe, or defective, a company must offer a refund, repair, or replacement under consumer law * If the item was purchased online, Australian companies follow the same rules * If purchased from an overseas site, that site may have a different return policy than Australian law.

“For unwanted gifts, certainly the return policy of the retailer will dictate when they can return the unwanted items,” Lindsay Carroll of the National Retail Association told A Current Affair.

It is very important that you retain your proof of purchase.

‘Keep your item in its packaging and in an unused condition.’

However, if the consumer does not have a receipt, there are alternative ways to provide proof of purchase.

This may include a bank card statement with the item listed, a confirmation number or receipt from a phone or internet transaction, or a warranty card showing the date, price, and place of purchase.

But Ms. Carroll cautions that some companies may not provide a refund if you simply don’t like the gift and want to return it.

Shoppers are estimated to have spent around $60.6 billion on gifts during this year’s festive season, an increase of four percent over the Covid-ravaged 2021 holiday period (file image)

In these tricky cases, you may have better luck trying to request a trade.

Consumers retain more rights if the product they received is damaged or defective.

Under consumer law, a company must offer to “repair, replace, or refund if its products are defective, unsafe, don’t work, or don’t look the way they should.”

‘Which remedy, and who gets to choose, depends on the problem.’

Queensland Attorney General Shannon Fentimen reiterated this law, adding that “it doesn’t matter if you’ve bought something on sale or at full price, your rights are the same.”

Companies set their own return policies, so some may not offer a refund if you change your mind or want to return an unwanted gift (stock image)

If the gift was purchased from an online store, a refund or exchange is much easier if the product was purchased from an Australian company.

If it was purchased abroad, there could be differences on how that gift can be exchanged for a refund, exchanged or repaired.

Consumers should read the website’s return policy to learn how to properly return an unwanted gift.

Shoppers are estimated to have spent about $60.6 billion on gifts during this year’s festive season, which is a four percent increase over the Covid-ravaged 2021 holiday period.