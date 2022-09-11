How to resize disk partition in macOS

Apple made it easier to resize partitions-logical formats of a disk into separate mountable volumes with different properties – different releases of macOS ago. A Macworld reader shrunk the main volume to 369 GB to set up a Boot Camp partition, but then realized it was too small. They wondered how to fix this.

In the right circumstances, you can easily follow these steps without backing up, erasing and reformatting the entire drive and adding new partitions.

Always backup your drive before attempting to resize partitions in case something goes wrong or you accidentally click to proceed with a destructive operation.

Launch Disk Utility. Select the drive, not the volume, from the left lists of drives. Click on the partitions knob. You can now delete other partitions (select and click the – button) and type the new size of your main partition in the Size field. Warning! Click Apply to continue, and Disk Utility will warn you whether it will be a destructive operation, delete the data from the partition and recreate it, or not. If it’s non-destructive, move on.

I haven’t found a complete consistency in which drives have non-destructive resizable partitions or not. You can read a lot of details about partitioning macOS drives and still find a volume that meets all the resize parameters without wiping, and still be told by Disk Utility that the partition will be wiped.

Disk Utility allows you to resize partitions, but it can be difficult to predict whether or not it will require wiping the partition until you click Apply. Foundry

If you need to erase to repartition, you’ll need to create a full clone of the drive, then boot from macOS Recovery and use Disk Utility in that mode to repartition, leaving macOS Recovery intact if it’s a boot volume. You can then also recover your partition from a clone with Disk Utility.

