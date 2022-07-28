How to replicate Kim Kardashian’s luxurious concrete bathroom look using budget buys from Kmart

Fans of Kim Kardashian’s sparse concrete bathroom can now replicate the look on a budget as Kmart has launched a range inspired by the star’s minimalist look.

Instagram account For Home Australia shared a video showing the neutral bathroom accessories starting at just $6.

The budget range includes a soap dispenser, tray, toilet brush holder and tumbler.

“If you loved Kim Kardashian’s sparse home tour, you’ll love Kmart’s new bathroom accessories,” the account wrote.

“The textured concrete hand dispenser has a minimalist sand look, perfect for creating a neutral palette in your bathroom.”

The “sand look” range includes a $6 cup, an $8 bathroom tray, an $8 sand dispenser, and a $13 toilet brush.

The account added, “You need these in your life.”

“The texture feels super expensive.”

Fans were quick to say they loved the look.

‘I LOVE.’ said one.

“Need this!” added one more.

Kim showed off her stark bathroom for Vogue’s 73 Questions in 2019, revealing the massive sink designed by her then-husband Kanye West, interior designer Axel Vervoordt and architect Claudio Silverstrin.

Kim also explained that it was Kanye who was responsible for the custom lighting in their huge bathroom.

Instead of individual lamps, the entire ceiling is a lit panel, including the area above the large glass shower.

It’s the latest in a series of dupes launched by Kmart — which recently launched a $10 replica of a classic ‘daggy’ pair of sliders, so often they’re nearly sold out nationwide.

Kmart’s $10 adjustable sliders look nearly identical to the beige $65 Maseur invigorating massage sandal, which has been making a comeback among stylish Australians in recent years.

The must-have sliders have been so popular that they are completely sold out online, but some lucky customers can find a few in a few stores that are out of stock.

Kmart’s Maseur dupe is available in sizes 5-11 and will “go great with your favorite dress, jeans or luxury sports outfit,” according to the retailer’s website.

Online shoppers are divided on the traditional shoe style, some are eager to try them out while others think they are “outdated”.

Kmart’s $10 adjustable massage sliders (left) look nearly identical to the $65 beige Maseur invigorating massage sandal (right) that’s been making a comeback among stylish Aussies in recent years.