How to remove chilli burn from hands: Chef shares simple tip

A professional chef has shared a little-known way to get rid of chili residue left on the fingertips during cooking.

Kelly Scott said her mind was “stunned” after discovering the nifty hack that only requires paper towels and olive oil.

Instead of washing your hands after touching a hot pepper, the American chef recommended rubbing olive oil over your fingertips and skin.

All chiles contain the chemical compound capsaicin which is the source of the fiery heat, but water does not affect the burning sensation.

Kelly admitted that she always accidentally touched her eyes after chopping chili or hot peppers, causing a painful burning sensation.

But now she won’t have this common problem thanks to the simple hack.

“I just learned the best cooking hack that literally blew my mind,” Kelly said in the clip.

“If you ever slice jalapeños or spicy serrano peppers, you’ll want to see this. When I cut peppers, I always have spicy pepper hands.

“Even when you wash it, the water seems to move it a bit, you know how to eat something spicy, water makes it worse?” Same with cutting [chilli] and wash your hands. And I always forget and touch my eyes and it burns.’

In the clip, she sliced ​​up two jalapeños and then tried it by adding a few drops of olive oil to a paper towel.

She then wiped the infected hand with the olive oil.

“Apparently it picks up all the capsaicin, which is what’s spicy,” Kelly said, really testing the theory by touching her eye.

“Okay, I’m going to test it by rubbing my eyes,” she said, adding that she felt, “Nothing.”

‘It functions!’ she said.

The video has since been viewed more than 26,000 times and many thanked Kelly for sharing the tip, while others gave their own cooking tricks when chopping chili.

‘I’m definitely using this, thanks,’ one person wrote, another added, ‘Baking soda works too.’

“Lemon juice works too,” a third added.

Another joked, “I use gloves and goggles.”