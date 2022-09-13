How to remove an iOS beta from your iPhone

Now that iOS 16 is here, Apple immediately gets to work on perfecting it. In the coming months, there will be new “point” releases, starting with iOS 16.1, that tweak things, fix bugs, fix vulnerabilities, and launch new features.

Since you’ve already registered for the iOS 16 beta program, you’ll continue to receive betas as they come in and your iPhone will always be one step ahead. But now that your iPhone has a stable release of a shiny new operating system, you may not want to keep up with the betas. Fortunately, there is an easy way out.

To exit the beta program, you must delete the beta profile from your iPhone. To find it, go to the Settings app and tap General and then VPN and Device Management. From there, select the iOS Beta Software profile that appears and tap Delete profile. You must enter your device password and then press . to tap remove a second time to confirm. The iPhone must be restarted.

Now you only get software updates when Apple pushes them to the general public, about once every six weeks. If you ever decide you want to go back to the beta program, such as when the iOS 17 public beta arrives, you can go to the Apple Beta Software Program site and re-enroll your device.