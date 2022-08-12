How to reject a date: Louanne ward’s four rules for bowing out
How to Reject a Partner: Relationship expert lists her four rules for telling a date you don’t want to see them again — so do you agree?
- Louanne Ward Revealed How To Turn Down A Date With Dignity In Four Steps
- She said the process is the best way to disappoint them without ghosting
- It means warning them of impending bad news and having to apologize first
- You then deliver the news and let them walk away with all the positives
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Relationship expert Louanne Ward has revealed its four-step process for letting a date know you don’t want to see them again — without ghosting them.
“One of the hardest things about dating is rejection, not just being rejected, but having to reject someone,” says Louanne of Perth.
In fact, the thought of an emotional confrontation or an awkward conversation can get so uncomfortable, instead of simply telling someone you don’t want to see them again, you can decide to take the easy route of avoidance and/or ghosting.
“So how do you tell someone you ‘should’ be attracted to — who ticks all your boxes, who has done everything right that you don’t see it working, that they aren’t what you’re looking for?”
Relationship expert Louanne Ward has revealed her four-step process for letting a date know you don’t want to see them again — without ghosting them
STEP 1: WARN THEM BAD NEWS IS COMING
Unlike constructive criticism, this prepares the person rather than giving them a false sense of security.
“If you know you don’t want to move forward, it’s best to close the door once and for all,” Louanne said.
‘Warn the person that bad news is coming’
STEP 2: Apologize for what you are going to say
This helps soften the recipient’s response to you.
“Use ‘I’m sorry,’ ‘I’m sorry,’ ‘I’m sorry there isn’t an easy way to say this,’ Louanne said.
Three reasons it’s hard to tell someone you don’t want to see them again
1. The possibility of kickback
No one likes to be the bearer of bad news. You act like the messenger and the old adage of don’t shoot the messenger rings true. Putting yourself in the potential line of fire of a verbal outburst or an unwelcome negotiation to talk you out of a decision you’ve already made will keep you in freeze mode instead of flying mode where you prefer to be.
2. The fear of not being liked
If you don’t have the skills, knowledge, or understanding to deal with the consequences of the recipient’s response, you’re vulnerable to being disliked. No one wants to walk away as the bad guy when in reality you haven’t done anything wrong.
3. Feeling bad for hurting someone’s feelings
This is especially true for compassionate people with a high degree of empathy. The thought of disappointing someone or hurting their feelings, especially if they haven’t done anything wrong, is hard. It can leave you with an emotional hangover of guilt or shame, even if you haven’t done anything wrong except be honest.
STEP 3: DELIVER THE NEWS
Tell the truth and share everything you think is important for the person to know.
Give them the reason why you decide not to continue with them.
Tell the truth and share everything you think is important for the person to know
STEP 4: LEAVE THEM WITH ALL THE POSITIVES
“Tell them all the things you appreciate and the positive aspects you’ve seen in them,” Louanne said.
“People always remember the last thing you say.
“The last thing you say affects how the person feels and people remember how you made them feel.”
Dating App Dictionary: What People Say Online vs What They Mean
‘Sorry for the late response, I’m terrible at dating apps’
‘It’s not serious to meet someone. It’s a game for me.’
“I’ll text you later in the week to make a plan”
“I’m keeping my options open in case something better comes along.”
‘I’m new here and don’t really know how everything works’
“I expect you to teach me and take my ignorance into account.”
‘I just like getting to know someone before meeting them in person’
“I’m going to analyze and judge everything you say before I even meet you.”
“I didn’t mean to ghost you, life has been crazy”
“It’s all about me, your feelings don’t matter.”
WHAT THEY SAY: ‘It’s nice to finally match up with a normal person’ WHAT THEY MEAN: ‘I think I’m better than other people’
‘I don’t like talking on the phone, I prefer to communicate via text’
“I’m hiding something.”
‘Are you communicating with someone else? You’re the only one I talk to’
“I am needy and have unrealistic expectations.”
‘It’s nice to finally match with a normal person’
“I think I’m better than other people.”