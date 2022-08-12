How to reject a date: Louanne ward’s four rules for bowing out

<!–

Relationship expert Louanne Ward has revealed its four-step process for letting a date know you don’t want to see them again — without ghosting them.

“One of the hardest things about dating is rejection, not just being rejected, but having to reject someone,” says Louanne of Perth.

In fact, the thought of an emotional confrontation or an awkward conversation can get so uncomfortable, instead of simply telling someone you don’t want to see them again, you can decide to take the easy route of avoidance and/or ghosting.

“So how do you tell someone you ‘should’ be attracted to — who ticks all your boxes, who has done everything right that you don’t see it working, that they aren’t what you’re looking for?”

Relationship expert Louanne Ward has revealed her four-step process for letting a date know you don't want to see them again — without ghosting them

STEP 1: WARN THEM BAD NEWS IS COMING

Unlike constructive criticism, this prepares the person rather than giving them a false sense of security.

“If you know you don’t want to move forward, it’s best to close the door once and for all,” Louanne said.

‘Warn the person that bad news is coming’

STEP 2: Apologize for what you are going to say

This helps soften the recipient’s response to you.

“Use ‘I’m sorry,’ ‘I’m sorry,’ ‘I’m sorry there isn’t an easy way to say this,’ Louanne said.

Three reasons it’s hard to tell someone you don’t want to see them again 1. The possibility of kickback No one likes to be the bearer of bad news. You act like the messenger and the old adage of don’t shoot the messenger rings true. Putting yourself in the potential line of fire of a verbal outburst or an unwelcome negotiation to talk you out of a decision you’ve already made will keep you in freeze mode instead of flying mode where you prefer to be. 2. The fear of not being liked If you don’t have the skills, knowledge, or understanding to deal with the consequences of the recipient’s response, you’re vulnerable to being disliked. No one wants to walk away as the bad guy when in reality you haven’t done anything wrong. 3. Feeling bad for hurting someone’s feelings This is especially true for compassionate people with a high degree of empathy. The thought of disappointing someone or hurting their feelings, especially if they haven’t done anything wrong, is hard. It can leave you with an emotional hangover of guilt or shame, even if you haven’t done anything wrong except be honest.

STEP 3: DELIVER THE NEWS

Tell the truth and share everything you think is important for the person to know.

Give them the reason why you decide not to continue with them.

Tell the truth and share everything you think is important for the person to know

STEP 4: LEAVE THEM WITH ALL THE POSITIVES

“Tell them all the things you appreciate and the positive aspects you’ve seen in them,” Louanne said.

“People always remember the last thing you say.

“The last thing you say affects how the person feels and people remember how you made them feel.”