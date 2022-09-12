How to register and log in to PariMatch from the mobile version and app

A wide line, an excellent spread, fairly high odds, impeccable functionality – this is what the Parimatch bookmaker office is famous for. And to the list of its advantages added another – you can download Parimatch on Android or iOS. Yes, this betting company has developed a convenient and fully functional application that can be downloaded to your gadget. It is suitable for all Android and iOS devices and works without any problems or glitches. In terms of functionality, the app is as good as the website – you can use it to bet on any events you are interested in.

To enable bettors to bet away from their computer, bookmaker Pari Match has introduced handy mobile apps and a website version for all types of phones. They have a lot of advantages and make the bettor fully autonomous. Now you can make PariMatch login from the mobile version and not miss any important match or betting opportunity.

Parimatch login mobile version and authorization in the app: what is the difference?

Before choosing a format for mobile betting, it is necessary to understand the differences between the app and the mobile version of the website.

In general, the mobile version is a website optimised for all mobile devices, while the app is a separate program.

How do I sign up and sign in to the mobile version of Parimatch?

To use the mobile site of the bookmaker’s office, make bets and withdraw winnings, you need to be a registered user. This procedure is quick and easy even for inexperienced users:

Open the bookmaker’s office website and click on the “Registration” button;

Fill in the fields offered – phone number, password and account currency;

Confirm the data and proceed to user identification in the account settings.

After that, you can log in to the mobile version of PariMatch in a few clicks – just open the authorization field, enter your password and login. The password can be an account number, e-mail address or mobile number.

Profile registration and authorization in the PariMatch application

The PariMatch application is a separate program that can be installed on smartphones and tablets running Android or iOS. Downloading and using the app is free and the file is updated regularly, so you can be sure you are using up-to-date and secure software.

PariMatch login from mobile can be done quickly: open the file, enter your username and password and then go to your account. However, there are minor differences when downloading for different software that you need to consider.

How to download and sign up for PariMatch from Android

If you visit the bookmaker’s website from your computer, to install the application you need to find the “Mobile applications” button on the home page and click on it. Then you’ll see a QR code which you need to scan with your mobile device. The system will decide which OS you need the file for and start downloading.

If you decide to log in to Parimatch mobile version and Parimatch mobile app download via your phone, you need to open the main menu of the site. Then look for the button “Download for Android” and click on it. Downloading will begin automatically.

Registration in the app is standard – you will be asked to fill in a small form and confirm the information provided.

How to install PariMatch App on iPhone

Install the official application for iOS and perform PariMatch login from your mobile phone can be done through the App Store. To find the file, write a query in the search bar. If the file is not visible to you, it will require some work with the settings of your gadget:

open an Apple ID and change the country of residence;

repeat the search;

download the application and reset the settings.

An alternative way to download is to download PariMatch directly from the office website. This procedure is no different from installing the application on Android.

What to do if I cannot log in to the mobile version of Parimatch?

If the data for logging in to the personal account is lost, it can be restored. Algorithm of actions, if the password is lost, is as follows:

press the “Login” button on BC website;

Click on the line “Forgot your password”;

choose and specify phone number or e-mail bound to your account;

Get a code to reset the old password.

If you have any problems, or do not have access to your phone number or email, we recommend contacting support.