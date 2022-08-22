How to Reduce HVAC Energy Consumption?

Are you stressed out because of high electricity bills? Well, the HVAC system responsible for heating and cooling the air in your commercial or residential property might be consuming too much energy. Yes, it is possible! Due to the accumulation of debris and structural damage the Heating, ventilating and air conditioning system stops working efficiently. It requires more energy to perform its tasks. From repairing to duct cleaning Perth, you need to focus on a few things if you want to minimise the energy consumption. Here is a list of some actions that you must take today to bring the energy consumption down:

Step 1: Fix and Seal the HVAC System

It is crucial to check the air leakages and holes in the HVAC system. The leaks in the ductwork can be due to several reasons such as corrosion, construction work, manufacturing defects or poor installation. Many times, the grillers and registers are not sealed properly and they affect the flow of air as well. The holes not only allow the warm and cool air to leak but also draw dust particles, mould spores, etc. Isn’t it a serious problem?

You can hire professionals for duct repair work. Professionals start the work by removing the debris and dirt from the ducts. They have gadgets to test the air leakages. Based on the size of the hole, the experts determine the sealing method that can be perfect for the ducts.

Sometimes, it is possible to seal the duct from the outside with help of water-based mastic and tape. When it is not possible to seal the ductwork from the outside, the experts use aerosol-based sealants from the inner side of the ductwork. You will find a significant difference in the utility bills by simply getting the HVAC system sealed by professionals.

Step 2: Coil Cleaning

The compressor motors can’t work properly when the evaporator coils are filled with dust, debris and mould. Dirty coils have a significant impact on air circulation. This puts pressure on the entire HVAC system. To prevent the energy consumption from reaching its peak, you can book the professional duct cleaning Brisbane service.

Professional cleaners start the cleaning work with some dry methods such as vacuuming, brushing and air washing. Next, they use deep cleaning solutions to remove the dirt and mould from the coils. The cleaning solutions are always selected according to the material of air ducts and the severity of the dirt accumulation. Lastly, water is used to rinse the coils.

To check whether the coil cleaning has improved the efficiency of the HVAC system, the experts perform a pressure drop test. If you notice an abnormal increase in the utility bills, don’t ignore the cleaning of the coil.

Step 3: Cleaning the Ducts and Other Components

Sometimes, the above two steps are not sufficient to improve the efficiency of the system and reduce energy consumption. In this condition, the experts clean every part of the ductwork and HVAC system. In ductwork, the isolators, turning vanes, fire dampers, volume control dampers, stack boots and other components are cleaned. In HVAC, different components such as supply ductwork, return ductwork, registers and grills are cleaned thoroughly by the specialists. From mould to allergens and debris to dust particles, every contaminant must be removed from the ductwork to ensure a continuous flow of air.

Conclusion

If you want to avoid paying the higher electricity bills, you must hire duct cleaning and repair experts. They can employ the steps explained above to make the HVAC system work properly. Apart from frequent repairing, you can book a professional duct cleaning service every 3-5 years to get keep the efficiency of the HVAC system intact.