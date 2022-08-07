How to Recreate Famous Paintings and Masterpieces with Paint by Numbers

Paint by numbers is popular for its many benefits, and my favorite is that it allows you to recreate your favorite picture. Imagine recreating famous paintings like Sunflowers by Van Gogh and Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci with paint by numbers while enjoying its calming benefits. It would be epic, right?!

Both kids and adults can enjoy creating any paint by numbers art. However, adults tend to appreciate the process and the final product more when recreating famous paintings. If you have decided to explore the wonders of art while using these famous paintings as creative influences, this article is for you.

Sunflowers by Van Gogh

Indulging in a masterpiece paint by numbers art of Sunflowers by Van Gogh can brighten even the dullest days.

To create this colorful masterpiece, we need mostly only basic materials and, of course, a picture of the actual painting. This paint-by-numbers recreation is fun and easy to do both for children and adults.

The canvas for this painting is not one that you readily find in stores, so you will need to place a custom order for one.

To begin with, you’ll need:

An acrylic-based paint set

A high-quality pre-printed canvas (preferably 40x50cm)

Paint brushes

A photo of the actual painting for inspiration.

All you have to do is follow the guides to recreate Sunflowers by Van Gogh.

Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci

The Mona Lisa is Da Vinci’s most famous work and the most popular portrait ever made and is one of the most valued paintings in the world.

You can decide to recreate the famous Mona Lisa painting from your home.

To begin with, you’ll need:

An acrylic-based paint set

Three-size high-quality painting brushes

A high-quality pre-printed canvas (preferably 40x50cm)

A photo of the actual painting for inspiration.

With your Mona Lisa paint by number kit, you can create a breath-taking replica of the original. It is excellent for a gift, a relaxing weekend hobby, or a creative outlet.

How to make your masterpiece paint by numbers?

Step 1: Organize your kit and work area.

This includes preparing your canvas, arranging the work area, and organizing your paint

Clear the area where you’ll be working on the project; you may decide to cover the area with old newspapers to keep it clear of paints.

You may also keep a bowl of water to wash the brushes when you finish with a particular color.

Step 2: Begin painting.

Start painting on the canvas by matching the numbers of colors to the numbered areas on the canvas.

Paint one color at a time. I recommend starting with the largest area of color to the smallest. I also recommend starting at the top of the painting and then cleaning the brush when you change to another color.

Tip: If you paint an area with the wrong color, you can wait till the paint dries, then you can cover the wrong part with the right color on the surface.

Step 3: Enjoy your paint by number Mona Lisa and Sunflower art

Stand back and admire the result of your beautiful work! Share and post the results with friends and family. Or perhaps, you can send it off as a gift.