How to quickly dice an onion without tears: Melbourne foodie Melanie Lionello shares her simple hack

One foodie shared her easy, hassle-free hack to dicing an onion in less than 30 seconds.

Cookbook author and nutritionist Melanie Lionello demonstrated the ‘literally life-changing’ trick she said will ‘save so many tears’ in a now viral clamp.

The Melbourne chef in charge From my little kitchenChop off the stem of a whole onion and place on a cutting board, root side up.

Melbourne foodie and nutritionist Melanie Lionello has gone mega viral with her easy way of chopping onions in under 30 seconds that won’t make your eyes water

After she removes the onion skin, she makes several slices all around the onion, from root to stem, with each cut meeting in the center.

Melanie then turns the onion on its side and makes a series of thin vertical cuts, starting at the stem and moving up to the root.

She was left with finely chopped onions, perfect for cooking and dry eyes.

‘I was one year old today when I heard that I could cut such an onion. Please tell me I’m not alone,” she said in an Instagram video.

The cookbook author chopped off the stem of a whole onion, placed it on a cutting board with the root facing up, and made several slices around the vegetable

Melanie then turns the onion on its side and makes a series of thin vertical cuts, starting at the stem and working its way to the root

The video has more than 11.4 million views on the platform and hundreds of grateful comments.

“THIS IS A GAME CHANGE,” exclaimed one viewer.

“Wow, I’m trying this, never cutting an onion like that, but it looks so easy!” wrote another.

‘I like chopping onions like this. It keeps my eyes from watering,” said a third.

“Cut it in half first so you have it solid on a flat surface, then it’s safer to do. You can cut yourself if you do it whole,” a fourth advised.