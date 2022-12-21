How to prepare your home for an earthquake (and get help paying for retrofits)

Some of the most vulnerable Californians can receive thousands of dollars from the state to better protect their homes.

The Earthquake Brace & Bolt Program was established in 2015 by the California Earthquake Authority and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services to stabilize more than 1 million homes most at risk when the Earth shifts, shakes, and quakes.

How to qualify

Eligible residents get up to $3,000 to retrofit their homes — usually older homes built before 1980 — to help prevent earthquake damage.

Also, homeowners earning up to $72,080 per household are now eligible for a additional assistance benefit on a first come, first served basis. Depending on the needs and location of a property, the additional fee can cover up to 100% of the cost of a retrofit.

Request to register are submitted directly to the Earthquake Brace & Bolt program online and entrants are selected through a random drawing.

However, homeowners will have to wait until a 30-day registration period reopens in 2023 before accepting new applications. Historically, enrollment has been open between mid-October and December.

How the program works

The program can help residents connect with trained and vetted contractors, who will improve the stability of homes built before 1980 with wood frames and raised foundations — a design that predates improved seismic built codes that include adequate bracing and bolting in crawl space requirements.

On average, these types of repairs typically cost $3,000 to $7,500.

The Earthquake Brace & Bolt program is a fee, so checks are mailed to homeowners after the retrofit and all necessary approvals are completed. Some eligible low-income homeowners may receive a small portion of the money to cover upfront costs, such as contractor bids and building permit fees.

The program is limited to specific zip codes.

Residents who live in certain types of homes in high-risk ZIP codes can apply for the grant program, including some in Humboldt County, where a magnitude-6.4 earthquake on Tuesday literally shook some residents and cut power to more than 70,000 residents. cut off.

Dozens of Bay Area cities are eligible, including Berkeley, Fremont, Milpitas, Mountain View, Oakland, Pleasanton, Pittsburg, Richmond, San Jose, Sunnyvale and Walnut Creek. A full list of eligible postal codes can be found here. Several new locations are added every year.

According to Earthquake Brace & Bolt websitehave been awarded “tens of millions” of dollars since the program’s inception to help more than 18,000 people.

Typical homeowners insurance policies don’t cover most structural damage caused by earthquakes. However, the California Earthquake Authority offers a “Hazard Reduction Discount,” which cuts up to 25% off policy premiums for homes that have been retrofitted to comply with the code.

Changes you can make in your home right now

• Appliances: Boilers must be fixed to the wall. If water heaters fall during an earthquake, the impact can start a fire and close off water access to a home. A fire extinguisher should be available, preferably in several accessible locations. Verify that electric garage doors can be opened manually.

• Furniture: Beds should be removed from under all windows. Securing and securing items such as large paintings, bookshelves, ceiling fans, and TVs can help prevent injury.

• Storage: Store corrosive and flammable liquids — gas cans, paint thinners, herbicides, nail polish — in low, childproof cabinets and low shelves. Child locks can also be installed on cabinets to prevent injuries from falling utensils and other household items. One emergency kit for earthquakes should be equipped with tools – flashlights, a first aid kit, non-perishable food, chargers – and kept in an easily accessible place.