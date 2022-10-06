How to Prepare for the Ongoing Water Crisis

There are regions the modern world whose people are suffering from water crises. The problem occurs in multiple places around the globe. Preparing for a water crisis in your area could keep you worry free come the next issue.

The water table has gone through huge changes over time. In the early days of human history people created techniques for water extraction. The first humans to build a well could not have known that one day there would be more than 7 billion people all relying on a water supply one day. Nevertheless, each human being needs between 3 and 4 liters of it every day. Eventually, there was always going to be trouble.

Water Crises are Hard to Spot

The World Bank made headlines recently when it dubbed the water crisis ‘invisible’. They coined this term because any crisis with the waterways is difficult to see. The public usually don’t know about it. There are the odd exceptions, of course. Flint, for example, know their water supply is poor and have worked hard to make the entire world aware of it.

Generally, when your local reservoir runs low or when too much of a contaminant gets into the water, you don’t know about it. It is only in the heat of summer that brings out hose pipe bans in England, or sees California ravaged by wildfires and water controls in place so the firefighters can tackle it. The water crisis is indeed invisible, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t looming.

How to Prepare for Water Shortages?

Now that you are aware of the threat of water shortages and contaminations, you can start to prepare for it. Here are some helpful tips on how.

Large Storage Containers

Investing in water storage containers is a good idea, particularly if you live out in the country. Although there is nothing wrong with storage bottles, it is better to have a separate water tank of your own which stores water off the system for your family. These large containers sit on your property, and you can fill them from the main supply. Once full, you may need to treat the water to keep it safe to drink over time.

Water Storage in the Kitchen

You can choose the lesser investment of large containers for water storage within your home. Camping supply stores sell large water carrier vessels which fold away to nothing. You can even use recycled water cooler drums for long term water storage. Just make sure that you tightly seal the bottle to prevent contamination.

Water Purification and Filtration

In the event where your water becomes dirty or where you must drink from an unreliable water source, learning how to filter and purify it can help keep you alive. A water filtration system passes water through any number of natural materials to filter out particles and contaminants. All-natural filtrations systems include moss, grass, soil, sand, charcoal, gravel, and other materials. Water goes in the top dirty and comes out the bottom clean. On the other hand, you could just invest in a portable water filtration system.