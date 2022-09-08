How to pre-order iPhone 14, Plus, Pro and Pro Max
Apple has presented its latest series of smartphones: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. As usual, Apple is starting pre-orders so those who want a handset can race to place their order and then wait a week or so to receive the new handset.
Unfortunately, you’re probably not alone in pre-ordering a new iPhone. In our experience, a hesitation of just a few minutes can delay the delivery of a device by days, if not weeks. In this article, we’ll help you prepare so you can quickly place your order and be one of the first to get Apple’s new iPhone.
So, if you want to get the best shot at one of the new iPhone 14 models, read on to find out what to do – now!
Of course you don’t have to pre-order and you don’t have to buy from Apple. In addition to the Apple Stores, other resellers will be selling the iPhone from September 16 (or October 7 in the case of the 14 Plus). Alternative resellers include Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy in the US and Carphone Warehouse, PC World, KRCS, John Lewis and others in the UK. You can also get one from the telephone networks. Check out our best iPhone deals upstairs to get the best prices.
However, experience from recent years has shown that Apple prefers its own stores and online customers when the popular devices are delivered, so the first tip is obvious: If you want to have the iPhone 14 in your hands, order quickly directly from apple.
Not sure which model to buy? Read our iPhone buying guide.
What day do iPhone preorders start?
You can pre-order the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max on Friday, September 9 at 8 a.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT (we’ve included more times in more locations below).
When will the new iPhone ship?
The iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will be available for shipping and in stores starting Friday, September 16.
The iPhone 14 Plus will not ship until Friday, October 7.
What time do pre-orders start?
Pre-order starts at the following times where most of our readers live:
- US: at 5 o’clock (PST/PDT), 6 o’clock (MST/MDT), 7 o’clock (CST/CDT), 8 o’clock (EST/EDT)
- Canada: as above, and 9:00 AM (AST/ADT)
- UK: at 1:00 PM (GMT/BST)
- Europe: at 2 p.m. (CET/CEST)
- India: at 5:30 PM (IST)
- Australia: at 8pm (AWST/AWDT), 9:30pm (ACST/ACDT), 10pm (AEST/AEDT)
- New Zealand: the next day at midnight (NZST/NZDT)
Set your alarm when you’re in the US!
Pre-order a new iPhone
Create or verify your account on the Apple Store now
Foundry
It is recommended that you check the account you are currently making purchases with from Apple. You don’t want to enter a new credit card or alternate delivery address when you try to order your iPhone. Don’t wait too long, as it’s very likely that Apple will take the Apple Store offline before the product launches, so you won’t be able to make changes to your account. Don’t wait until the day pre-orders start to check your account, because inevitably upon entering the Apple website you will be greeted with an Apple logo and the words “We’ll be right back”.
How to Check Your Apple Account
- The overview of your Apple account activities can be found via this link.
- Log in with your password or tap or Face ID.
- Check whether the delivery address is still correct.
- Check if a current credit card is listed as a payment method.
Find the iPhone you want and get ready to pre-order
Foundry
After the keynote, the new iPhones quickly appeared in Apple’s web store, but without a Buy or Pre-Order option. However, Apple does have a Get Ready To Pre-Order feature that allows you to save the desired variant as a favorite. Here’s what to do:
How to choose your iPhone
- Find the desired iPhone on the Apple website and you can go to the relevant Pre-order page Get ready for iPhone 14 via Check Prices (or click here for iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro).
- Choose the exact iPhone you want: model, color, storage, if you have a phone to trade in.
- Now choose your payment options – whether you want to pay in advance or in monthly payments.
- Add AppleCare+ if you want.
- Now click Get ready for pre-order
- On the next page, Apple allows you to add more accessories, confirm payment details (Apple verifies your card by changing this $/£0), enter contact information, and agree to the terms.
- Once you have completed all these steps, click Save Your Pre-Order Info.
Don’t worry – you won’t be charged until you complete your pre-order on the pre-order day.
Pre-order iPhone
Apple
On the day pre-orders begin, the Apple Store will likely be unavailable until pre-orders begin.
Get ready to refresh the page just before pre-orders start where you are.
Thanks to your preparation, you can quickly select the iPhone you want and your banking and delivery details are all ready. All you have to do is wait!
Good luck!