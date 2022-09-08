How to pre-order iPhone 14, Plus, Pro and Pro Max

Apple has presented its latest series of smartphones: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. As usual, Apple is starting pre-orders so those who want a handset can race to place their order and then wait a week or so to receive the new handset.

Unfortunately, you’re probably not alone in pre-ordering a new iPhone. In our experience, a hesitation of just a few minutes can delay the delivery of a device by days, if not weeks. In this article, we’ll help you prepare so you can quickly place your order and be one of the first to get Apple’s new iPhone.

So, if you want to get the best shot at one of the new iPhone 14 models, read on to find out what to do – now!

Of course you don’t have to pre-order and you don’t have to buy from Apple. In addition to the Apple Stores, other resellers will be selling the iPhone from September 16 (or October 7 in the case of the 14 Plus). Alternative resellers include Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy in the US and Carphone Warehouse, PC World, KRCS, John Lewis and others in the UK. You can also get one from the telephone networks. Check out our best iPhone deals upstairs to get the best prices.

However, experience from recent years has shown that Apple prefers its own stores and online customers when the popular devices are delivered, so the first tip is obvious: If you want to have the iPhone 14 in your hands, order quickly directly from apple.

Not sure which model to buy? Read our iPhone buying guide.

What day do iPhone preorders start?

You can pre-order the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max on Friday, September 9 at 8 a.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT (we’ve included more times in more locations below).

When will the new iPhone ship?

The iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will be available for shipping and in stores starting Friday, September 16.

The iPhone 14 Plus will not ship until Friday, October 7.

What time do pre-orders start?

Pre-order starts at the following times where most of our readers live:

US: at 5 o’clock (PST/PDT), 6 o’clock (MST/MDT), 7 o’clock (CST/CDT), 8 o’clock (EST/EDT)

Canada: as above, and 9:00 AM (AST/ADT)

UK: at 1:00 PM (GMT/BST)

Europe: at 2 p.m. (CET/CEST)

India: at 5:30 PM (IST)

Australia: at 8pm (AWST/AWDT), 9:30pm (ACST/ACDT), 10pm (AEST/AEDT)

New Zealand: the next day at midnight (NZST/NZDT)

Set your alarm when you’re in the US!

Pre-order a new iPhone