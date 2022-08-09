How to play soothing white noise in macOS Ventura
Some people find that white noise helps them focus or sleep, and in macOS Ventura, Apple has given users a variety of sounds to choose from. It’s not an obvious feature, but if you know how to turn on background sounds, you can set your Mac to play a range of soothing sounds like rain or dark noise. Here’s how to set it up.
Open System Settings (Apple menu > System settings), and in the left column select Accessibility. Scroll down to the to belong section and click audio. Scroll down until you find the . sees background noises section, where you will find these settings:
- background noises: Flip the switch to turn it on/off.
- Background noise: Click on the To elect to select the desired sound. There are six choices included in macOS Ventura:
- Balanced noise: similar to low static electricity
- Clear Noise: Static with a lighter amount of bass
- Dark Noise: Static with heavier bass
- Ocean: sounds heard while walking on a beach
- Rain: moderate to heavy downpour
- Stream: a babbling brook
- Background sounds Volume: A slider to adjust the level.
- Turn off background noises when your Mac is not in use: Turn on the switch if you want the sound to be turned off when the lock screen or screen saver operates.
Background sounds continue to play when you play other media, such as Apple Music or YouTube. You can turn off background noise from the menu bar or Control Center, but you must activate that access first.
In System Settings, click Control Center in the left column. Scroll to the to belong section, then flip the switch to either Show in menu bar, View in Control Centeror both.
Turn off background sounds
After performing step 2, you should find a hearing icon (an ear) in the menu bar and/or in the Control Center. Click the icon to control background sounds: turn it on/off, change the sound or adjust the volume.