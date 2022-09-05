How to park your car: Why you should put gear in neutral before pulling handbrake – driving tips

Changing the steps can put unnecessary stress and damage on the gearbox

A woman suffers backlash for “abusing” her handbrake all her life – and millions have admitted to making the same mistake.

Emily, from Melbourne, posted a video showing that she puts her automatic car in park – not neutral – before pulling on the handbrake and many car experts have reprimanded her for doing it ‘wrong’.

“I’m so confused, I need someone to help me,” she said. “I put the car in ‘park’, then I apply the parking brake – is this wrong?”

Many admitted to following the same steps when parking their car and had no idea they were making a mistake.

Emily [pictured]from Melbourne, posted a video asking for advice on how and when to use her handbrake when parking her car

Jean McDonald, another driver, jumped in to help Emily and millions of others with their problem.

Jean’s advice is identical to several Driver training websites also. It was also shared by the automotive education page Hot Rod.

He explained that if people continue to park their cars before applying the handbrake, the gearbox can suffer serious and expensive damage.

“If you put your car in park and then put your handbrake on, the whole weight of the car is the gearbox,” he said in response. video.

Jean urged people to put their cars in ‘neutral’ first before applying the handbrake.

‘In this way the weight of the car rests on the handbrake and not on the gearbox.’

He then said the last step was to put the car in ‘park’ before finally getting your keys out.

Many have thanked Jean for his simple explanation and advice.

“I didn’t realize I was damaging the gearbox – thanks for your explanation!”

“I’ve been riding for six years – glad I learned this now!” said another. ‘Better late than never.’

How to park correctly Manual gearbox When parking on a level surface, leave the gearbox in neutral and apply the parking brake

When parking uphill, put the gearbox in 1st gear, turn the wheels to the curb and apply the parking brake

When parking downhill, put the gearbox in reverse, turn the wheels to the curb and apply the parking brake automatic transmission Wherever you park, keep your foot on the foot brake, put it in neutral, apply the parking brake and put the gearbox in park

But several others have ignored the advice because they were “stupid.”

“It doesn’t matter — the gears in there will wear out eventually, but they won’t wear out until the whole car rots.”

“What nonsense,” said another. ‘All the enormous forces go through the gearbox when you’re driving, it can’t hurt 100%.’