How to Package Food to Sell: Best Packaging Solutions

Food wrapping is an essential part of product preparation for transportation, storage, and sale. Properly chosen packages help avoid food cracking or breaking, prolong its shelf life, keep it in its original shape, and ensure proper storage conditions. Besides, packaging also plays an important marketing role since the attractiveness of the cover directly influences customer perception and behavior.

What Functions does Wrapping Perform?

Any food package performs several functions. These are:

Storage. The required conditions are created inside the package to ensure product freshness. Transportation. Wrapping protects the content from being damaged during transportation. Sale. Skilled marketers manage consumer behavior using vivid images and other tips on product covers.

This is why it is important to consider how to package food for sale and know how to use this knowledge.

Nowadays, not all companies have departments with skilled marketing employees who can develop attractive wrappers that will draw the attention of consumers and increase sales. Fortunately, it is possible to turn to the RRP (retail-ready packaging) services and hire professional marketers who will develop the best solution for your brand.

What is RRP?

RRP, also known as shelf-ready packaging, is a kind of wrapping that is customized to perfectly fit store shelves, provide consumers with a client-oriented experience, and improve sales. Such packages should meet a set of parameters. Here they are:

Convenient for placing on store shelves. This means that the wrapped products should not create any difficulties for store employees when laying them out on the shelves.

Shipping cases should not be an obstacle to opening.

Goods should fit the designed shelf to ensure their easy taking without hitting other products.

Packages should have information about goods and their producers. Brand logo and labels should be visible on wrapping. Customers should not get annoyed by trying to find the right information on the label for a long time.

Wrapping should be eco-friendly, e.g. easily disposed of, recycled, or reused.

If you need to print any type of wrapping, including custom packaging for sweets, bakery and other products, Uniflex is a perfect place, where clients can order such a service and enjoy the result.

Requirements for Food Wrappers

Note that the food industry sets particular standards on how to package and sell a food product and what kind of information manufacturers must specify on the label. According to these regulations, consumers should see the following kind of data:

A statement of identity. This is the name of the product. No logos or company names are placed here. The name should be easy to identify. The net weight of food. This is the weight or the quantity of food without covers or containers. The address of the manufacturer. Here, the legal address of the business is specified. Nutrition facts. Here, manufacturers must specify the amount of calories, fats, proteins, and carbohydrates. If the product is rich in microelements and minerals, it is allowed to present them in a simplified form reducing the amount of nutritional elements to the 7 most prominent items. The ingredients list. Here all the used ingredients must be listed. The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) states that producers must list all ingredients, mentioning them according to their amount in the finished food: from greatest to least. The UPC (Universal Product Code) is exactly a barcode that helps track goods.

Absolutely all goods are subject to these regulations. Thus, if you want to know how to package and sell your own food product, your goods and their wrapping must satisfy these criteria.

Wrapping Options for Food

A cover is able to affect customers and either encourage them to buy a product or, vice versa, drive away the desire to buy it. Thus, wrapping serves as a tool for managing consumer behavior. If you manage to develop an appealing and catchy package, you’ll be able to increase sales. To succeed in this task, make sure to keep in mind the following tips on how to package cooked food for sale:

Make packages associate with your brand. Find out some distinctive features of your company and create the design that will awake associations with your brand in customers’ minds. For instance, if your business is natural – use green colors, leaves, or grass images in the design. Find the best material for your product. What properties are essential for your food? Should it be soft to the touch? Or maybe you produce liquid substances that should be poured into bottles? Choose the best container, depending on the manufactured product. Stick to a common design of all the products of your brand. Consumers should recognize your brand, so all the food items should have something in common. Make sure to be compliant with FDA. Place all the needed info. If your product contains allergens or harmful chemicals, identify this on wrapping. Packaging should be practical. Make sure that it saves product quality and fits its content.

The modern food industry offers numerous packaging solutions for food products. Manufacturers can pick any appropriate option for their product to boost the sales, but it’s vital to follow set regulations.