How to open Microsoft Excel spreadsheets using Apple Numbers on a Mac

If you’re using Microsoft Excel on your Mac, you can save and open the spreadsheets you create in Numbers, Apple’s spreadsheet app. It’s a handy feature to use if you don’t have access to Microsoft’s apps.

Apple’s iWork apps are available for free from the App Store: Pages (word processor), Numbers (spreadsheet), and Keynote (presentations). Your Mac must be running macOS Catalina 10.15 or later to run these apps. And these apps can import Office documents. Here’s how to open Excel spreadsheets in Numbers and export Numbers spreadsheets for use in Excel.

Import Microsoft Excel spreadsheets into Apple Numbers

This procedure works with the .xlsx and .xls file formats. You can also import .csv files and tab-delimited files.

Launch Numbers (it’s in your Mac’s Applications folder). In the window that opens automatically when you start the app, navigate to the location of your Excel file. For example, if it’s in Documents, click the Documents folder in the left sidebar. (You can also click on the File menu and select Openand then navigate to your spreadsheet.)

Once you have found your file, select it and click Open. A progress window appears.

A window may appear explaining any changes made during the import process. The more complicated your Excel spreadsheet (lots of formulas, charts, etc.), the more likely a change had to be made. The simpler the spreadsheet, the more your file will resemble what you created in Excel. That is it. The Excel file should open in Numbers.

Before you start working on your spreadsheet, read it carefully. The formatting may have changed, especially with charts. Check that the formulas you are using are intact. There’s always a chance that so much happened during the import that you won’t be able to use your spreadsheet.

Export Apple Numbers files as Microsoft Excel spreadsheets

If you’ve worked in Numbers and eventually return to Excel, you can export your spreadsheet as an Excel file. Here’s how.

In Numbers, click the File menu and move your cursor to “Export to.” A pop-up menu will appear. Select Excel .

In the Export your spreadsheet window that appears next, you can choose to include a summary worksheet and require a password. click on Advanced options , and you can choose between .xlsx and .xls file formats. Click Next one when you are done selecting your options.

