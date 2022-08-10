How to master the lost art of small talk – from an etiquette expert

The weather was perfect, the scenery beautiful and the newlyweds beamed with happiness. I loved being a guest at a recent country wedding.

The day went smoothly until I was cornered by an obnoxious guest. His idea of ​​chatting with me, a complete stranger, amounted to making inappropriate comments about the bride’s generous proportions while popping snacks into his mouth.

It’s a situation that will sound terribly familiar to many, especially at this time of year. Small talk – the feather-light conversations we engage in with people we don’t know when we’re together at meetings – can be a social minefield. Sometimes it can be fun and distracting. For others, frankly, it’s hell.

And I’ve found that, after two years of social distancing, people seem to have forgotten everything they once knew about small talk — or how to seamlessly free themselves when things go wrong.

That’s what I did at that wedding, using one of my fail-safe maneuvers to free myself from this mannerless bum. He took a bite of his asparagus mini quiche while I explained to watch my kids and withdrew. (My kids were 20 miles away, at home, but why should facts get in the way of a tactical social escape?)

As an etiquette expert who has written 15 books on the subject and spent ten years at Debrett’s, I am often asked for advice on how to handle social situations. So, to prevent small talk from becoming a big deal this summer, here are some of my most effective tips…

THE SMART OFFLOAD

Go in, knowing you have a way out. Be ready to say you need to go to the bathroom, find your other half, or have a drink before you drift away. You can always offer the promise of more. “I’ll talk to you later.” (It’s okay, you don’t have to mean it.)

Or relieve the person you are trying to shake off by introducing them to someone else – why should you be the only one who suffers? You do this by putting on your happiest voice and saying something like, “Caroline! Have you met Tom? He just told me he’s been to tennis at Wimbledon fifteen times!’

If you find yourself being overcharged, add some sparkle to your talk with harmless (but never mean or hateful) gossip.

GET PERSONAL

With so many sensitive topics – from Brexit to whether you work or not – a conversation can mutate from useless chatter about the weather to heated debate, often about politics.

Do you make your point clear if you don’t agree at all? Or just cut the discussion off by proclaiming: ‘Boris/Blair/Thatcher was the best prime minister we’ve ever had, the end!’ before knocking down a mojito to make it clear?

In my opinion, there are times when you have to park your mind. I think a quick change of subject is best when things get out of hand.

But if that doesn’t work, say a faint “I’ve never understood why anyone wants to be a politician” before turning to a question about what your quirky fellow guest does for a living. (Never underestimate how much people like to talk about themselves.)

Bat OUT B**CHINESS

One thing I especially hate is when criticism and humiliation are used as a format for gossip.

I remember sitting at a wedding reception, with people I didn’t know, thanks to the imaginative maneuvers of the hosts, and having to listen to the guest on one side of me make horrible comments about the bride’s dress. Instead of turning glassy, ​​find a way to make it a positive experience.

My counter move was to talk about the number of weddings I’d been to where brides had renounced traditional white dresses. This sparked a table-wide discussion of bridal traditions and was much tastier than listening to cruel comments about the people paying for our dinner.

JOIN THE PACKAGE

There may be times when you need to attend an event where you don’t know anyone but the hosts – who can’t stay by your side all evening. You don’t want to be a wallflower, so how do you break into a crowd as an outsider without forcing yourself into the conversation?

Look at body language and see if the group is relaxed and ‘open’, rather than talking closely to each other. Be kind and smile.

Approach and wait for an opening in the conversation to introduce yourself, tell who you are and how you fit in. ‘Hello, can I come with you? I’m Jane, Bob’s uni girlfriend.’ Don’t talk and don’t be loud. Allow yourself to gradually blend into the group and join in when it seems right.

Grab on SNIPPETS

An essential part of effective small talk is to be a good listener and then use a bit of detail you find interesting (or not) to build a conversation.

Take the time I sat next to a woman at a summer cocktail party. When I asked if she had traveled far, I got a simple nod of confirmation. So I started exploring the subject. Where did she come from? Was she staying over? As it turned out, she and her husband took the opportunity to explore the area for a short vacation.

This opened the door for questions about where they recommended traveling. Before long we were enjoying a lively conversation about the merits of British holidays. Seeking recommendations is a great way to encourage small talk. One thing that many people enjoy is that they feel like an expert in their field.

TENNIS MATCH HITS

Small talk is a two-way game and to be successful, both parties must play their part. When someone asks you a question, it’s important to hit them back with a twist. If someone asks how you’re doing and you just say “I’m fine,” the conversation ends.

Instead, you could say you’re fine, you’re having a great time, and they didn’t get caught up in that horrible traffic jam, right? Keep things flowing with questions, then pick up an element of their answer.

If you ask someone what they do for a living and they give a dull boring description of data analysis or business development, remove the layers. Ask what that means in real terms. Or as a friend told me, “If I don’t understand a job title, I say, ‘Okay, so it’s 9am Monday morning, what are you going to do first?” ‘

SNACK KNACK

Small talk isn’t the only way to loosen up when attending summer parties. It’s all too easy to find yourself with your hands (and mouth) full, just like someone is trying to get to know you.

A very handy tip is, whether you’re eating canapés or holding a drink, do it with your left hand. This way the right hand remains free to shake hands with others or to replace an empty flute of champagne on a passing tray.

One thing I can’t bear is double dipping — the stomach-churning practice of, say, dipping a tortilla chip or chicken skewer in the guacamole, taking a bite, and then dipping again. No no no.

And don’t forget that appetizers can be a great recipe for a chat: ‘Have you tried spicy shrimp?’

Interview: ANGELA EPSTEIN

SEVEN RULES TO BE A CONVERSATION QUEEN

1. Keep it mainstream. Avoid talking about money, sex, health, religion and politics.

2. Small talk can be ‘small’. Asking about the weather, travel, interconnections, etc. is a great way to get things going.

3. Listen carefully: This will allow you to move on to a more detailed conversation.

4. Be interested. Never seem distracted, don’t look at your phone/smartwatch, and don’t look over the other person’s shoulder to see if anyone else can talk.

5. Don’t Be Nosy: There’s a difference between a leading question to get people talking and an intrusive one that crosses expected social lines.

6. Answer questions with a little detail. Monosyllabic answers will cut off the chances of a decent conversation and will make you seem dull and boring.

7. Remember that small talk is sometimes difficult. Your chat is only as good as the person you’re talking to, and there may be times when things just don’t come easy.