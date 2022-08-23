How to Manage Depression? Tips from Australian Psychologists.

Depressed people often cannot get out of their depressed state on their own. The good news is that depression can be treated very effectively with the right therapy. We also give you tips on how those affected can help themselves and what relatives can do to support them. Remember, you can always get help when you need it, where you need it – Australia counselling.

How Can You Treat Depression?

Anyone who has the feeling that they are suffering from depression, or a depressive mood should first consult a doctor to clarify the symptoms and rule out organic or physical causes.

Once this has been done, a combination of psychotherapy and, if necessary, medication such as antidepressants or St. John’s wort preparations is usually an option for treating depression. The antidepressants relieve the depressive symptoms of those affected and cause the neurotransmitters in the brain to get back into balance.

What Types of Psychotherapy Are Available for Depression?

Behavioural therapy, psychoanalysis and in-depth psychotherapy have all been shown to be effective in treating depression. Together with the therapist, those affected learn which external factors, childhood imprints or trauma cause the depression and how negative thought patterns or behaviour can be redirected. In many cases, a short course of therapy is enough for a noticeable improvement in those affected.

Self-help for Depressive Moods

If you are suffering from depression, you should definitely seek therapeutic help. However, there are other things you can do to effectively counteract depressive moods. Here are seven tips on how to empower yourself during tough times.

Tip 1: Find Structure in Everyday Life

Even if you can hardly motivate yourself to do anything on some days, you should set some time points for yourself. Be it establishing a morning routine, always taking a walk at the same time, calling a friend or doing your favourite sport. This structure serves as a kind of railing that you can swing your way along in difficult times.

Tip 2: Confide in Someone

If you’re suffering from depression, you’d probably prefer to withdraw than spend time with friends. Sometimes you might even feel like you are a burden to them. Try to put that thought aside and talk to people you trust about how you’re feeling. You will be amazed at how much understanding you will be shown.

Tip 3: Write Down Mantras

People with depression often feel like they are floating in an endless sea of sadness. The thought that it never gets better and never was better often comes up. Mantras can help you keep reminding yourself that depression is just a phase. Here are some examples:

“Things don’t stay the way they are. That too shall pass.”

“These thoughts do not come from me but are symptoms of depression. They’re going away again.”

“I won’t feel the way I feel now forever.”

Tip 4: Daily Exercise

Motivate yourself to take a short, healing walk in nature every day. Both the movement and the new impressions will help you to free yourself from your brooding spirals and direct your thoughts in a new direction. Resolve to discover something new with every walk. It is best to take photos of it or write down what you saw.

Tip 5: Be Careful with Yourself

We often rush through our everyday lives and don’t immediately feel when something is out of balance. Low moods or sadness are then quickly dismissed or suppressed. Instead, you should be mindful about your mental health. Consciously feel into yourself and think about what would make you happier again. In this way, you can recognize early on when a depressive mood is imminent.

Tip 6: Yoga and Meditation for Depression

Yoga has been shown to increase GABA levels (GABA stands for Y-aminobutyric acid) in the brain. This is very low, especially in the case of depression and anxiety. Daily yoga exercises for depressive moods can help you feel a little happier again. Even short meditations slow down the merry-go-round of thoughts in your head and noticeably lift your spirits.

Help Those Affected – Relatives and Acquaintances Can Do That

When a person falls ill with depression, family and friends often suffer too. Because to see how a loved one withdraws more and more, becomes sadder and no longer shows any zest for life is a stressful situation for everyone.

If you know someone who is suffering from depression, these steps can help you support them and better deal with the challenge yourself.

Tip 1: Recognize Warning Signs

First and foremost, it is important for you to know how to recognize that a loved one is suffering from depression. The following signals can be an indication of the onset of depression:

Social withdrawal, including from loved ones.

Noticeable circles of thought in conversations with others.

Regular sleep disorders.

Morning depression (those affected feel better in the evening than in the morning).

Statements that may indicate a depressive mood.

Announcement and thoughts towards suicide, e.g. that life no longer feel worth living.

Tip 2: Talk About the Depression

If you want to talk to someone about a possible depressive disorder, you should proceed cautiously. Don’t confront the person with a diagnosis right away. Instead, you should express your concern empathetically but as objectively as possible and, if necessary, name some symptoms that you have noticed in the person concerned. In addition, offer concrete support, e.g. in the form of talks, research on the subject of depression or when looking for a place in therapy.

Tip 3: Develop an Understanding of the Disease

Sometimes relatives of depressed people react annoyed, uncomprehending or angry in their helplessness. You might hear sentences like “What’s the matter with you? You have no reason to be so sad.” or “Pull yourself together. This constant whining doesn’t help you either.”

These statements make people with depression feel even more depressed and guilty. It is therefore important that family members develop an understanding of depression. Here you will find detailed information on the causes, symptoms and progression of depression.

Tip 4: Find Moments of Calmness

Being friends with or living with someone who is depressed can be quite exhausting. At the same time, people with depression suffer greatly when they realize that their relatives are also doing badly because of their condition. It is therefore important that you, too, take moments of rest and treat yourself with care. Don’t lose sight of your own needs just because you’re taking care of someone else.

Tip 5: Find the Right Words

Comforting someone who is depressed is not easy. People with depression often feel misunderstood or unable to take well-intentioned advice properly. Here are a few sentences that can do you good:

“It doesn’t matter if nothing works today. Tomorrow is a new day.”

“Can I help you with something, like buying something for you or taking you to the doctor?”

“We can do this together. You don’t have to go through it alone.”

“Your condition is not your fault.”

“I know your grief feels endless right now. But I promise you’ll be fine.”

Sometimes nothing helps at all, then you should withdraw as a relative and try again later.

Conclusion: Dealing with Depression

If you think you are suffering from depression, it is first important not to make the topic taboo or to suppress it, but to talk about it openly and honestly with close friends or psychotherapists.

When those affected realize that they are not alone with the problem, this can already be the first step toward therapy. For targeted treatment of depression, a doctor’s advice should be sought in any case to diagnose the disorder and to determine the right treatment method.

In depressive phases, structure in everyday life and a careful and loving approach to you and your feelings can give you support. Mantras, movement in nature as well as yoga and meditation help you to find inner islands of peace.

If you know someone with depression, you should try to develop a genuine understanding of the illness and make them feel like you’re there for them and that you always have a listening ear.