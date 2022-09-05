How to make your house smell nice: Mama Mila cleaning hacks

<!–

Australia’s most popular ‘cleaning queen’ has unveiled three super easy and inexpensive hacks that can get your house smelling great in minutes.

Chantel Mila, the mother behind the Mama Mila cleaning and housekeeping page on Instagram, made the video after fans begged for tips on how to rid their homes of the usual kitchen and garden odors.

Melbourne’s mom shared three easy tips using just lemons, coffee beans, vanilla, and essential oils.

Chantel first places lemons and hot water in an oven for twenty minutes to rid the kitchen and surrounding areas of food odors.

The following hack can make any home smell like your favorite cafe in minutes.

She uses coffee beans and vanilla, one of her favorite fragrance combinations.

The mother simply simmers the two ingredients on her stove for a “cozy cafe” scent.

Chantel also revealed that the mixture was not wasted and could then be used for iced coffee.

The last hack she shared was just an alternative way to wash pillow covers.

“I wash my pillowcases with baking soda and essential oils to keep them smelling fresher for longer,” she said.

Using essential oils instead of ingredients like lemon and coffee also opens you up to several other floral scents.

Chantel Mila, the mother behind the Mama Mila cleaning page on Instagram, made the video after fans begged for tips to rid their home of the usual kitchen and garden odors

The mom also shared how to clean your stovetop and oven without scrubbing in one of her groundbreaking cleaning hacks.

The Melbourne housewife simply mixes a cup of baking soda with a quarter cup of dish soap and a splash of water to make a cleaning paste.

She then applies the solution to the stovetop or oven with a paintbrush before letting it sit for two hours.

“The mix does the hard work of breaking down the dirt and grease,” she said.

“Swipe to reveal your shiny oven and stove,” she added.

Mila makes her special paste from washing up liquid, baking soda and water

Mila told her fans that the longer they let the paste sit, the more it works, even suggesting that they try leaving it on overnight for even more incredible results.

The video has been liked more than 20,000 times and hundreds of enthusiastic housewives have left comments.

“Great, looks like a deep clean,” one woman wondered.

“You make cleaning fun,” wrote another.

“That looks much more user-friendly than the oven cleaners with toxic chemicals,” says a third.

While die-hard fans thanked the mom for re-sharing the video.

“I’ll keep this before I lose it again,” someone promised.

“I did this the last time you posted and it worked so well,” said another.

First, Mila brushes the special mix on the oven and hob before leaving it for two hours. When she wipes it, they are sparkling clean

A third asked if it was “exactly the same” as a cleaner the mother shared “a long time ago.”

“It’s a twist, I added more dish soap to make it easier to remove,” she added.

The video has been viewed 812,000 times in just 24 hours, proving that the mother is still one of Australia’s most beloved cleaning influencers.