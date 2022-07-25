How to make your bedroom feel more expensive without spending money: Mum reveals her three tips

A savvy mom known for sharing cleaning tips has revealed three easy ways to make your home look and feel more expensive.

In a now viral video that has been viewed more than 212,000 times, Melbourne’s mother Chantel Mila outlined each tip that was praised by others.

The popular TikToker recommends softening linens in the wash with baking soda, folding sheets with a hospital crease, and lifting the smell of a room with a homemade concoction with essential oils and salt.

Chantel Mila (pictured), who goes by Mama Mila online, shared a now viral TikTok video explaining how to make your home look and feel more expensive.

Chantel put half a cup of baking soda and a few drops of lemon essential oil in the drum of the washing machine filled with white linen to brighten the sheets

In the clip, Chantel put half a cup of baking soda and a few drops of lemon essential oil in the washing machine drum filled with white linen.

Since baking soda is a natural cleaner, it brightens whiter clothes or sheets and also removes bacteria, while the lemon oil adds a pleasant fragrance.

The two natural ingredients were used alongside detergent.

Chantel then made her bed look more expensive by tucking in the bottom of the flat sheet. The hospital fold involves lifting the side corners of the drape up in a triangle, tucking in the base, and then folding the drape down into a second triangle

For the third tip, Chantel made the room smell incredible by making a homemade concoction. She used a tablespoon of salt with essential oil and warm water mixed in a small bottle

Chantel then made her bed look more expensive by tucking in the bottom of the flat sheet.

The hospital fold consists of lifting the side corners of the sheet up in a triangle, tucking in the base, and then folding the sheet down into a second triangle to create ‘hotel corners’.

For the third tip, Chantel made the room smell incredible by mixing a tablespoon of essential oil salt and warm water together in a small bottle as a homemade air freshener.

Other TikTok users called the home hacks “awesome” and seemed excited to try out the tips.

The ideas would be perfect for those who want to limit the use of harsh chemicals in their home.