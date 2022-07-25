How to make your bedroom feel more expensive without spending money: Mum reveals her three tips
Here’s how to make your bedroom look expensive: Mom reveals three simple secrets to a hotel-worthy space and crisp white linen
- Melbourne mom Chantel Mila shared three home ‘hacks’ in a TikTok video
- The simple tips will make your home look and feel more expensive
- She recommends adding baking soda to brighten bedding
- A hospital fold makes sheets feel like a hotel bed
- She also made her own homemade air freshener spray
A savvy mom known for sharing cleaning tips has revealed three easy ways to make your home look and feel more expensive.
In a now viral video that has been viewed more than 212,000 times, Melbourne’s mother Chantel Mila outlined each tip that was praised by others.
The popular TikToker recommends softening linens in the wash with baking soda, folding sheets with a hospital crease, and lifting the smell of a room with a homemade concoction with essential oils and salt.
Chantel Mila (pictured), who goes by Mama Mila online, shared a now viral TikTok video explaining how to make your home look and feel more expensive.
Chantel put half a cup of baking soda and a few drops of lemon essential oil in the drum of the washing machine filled with white linen to brighten the sheets
In the clip, Chantel put half a cup of baking soda and a few drops of lemon essential oil in the washing machine drum filled with white linen.
Since baking soda is a natural cleaner, it brightens whiter clothes or sheets and also removes bacteria, while the lemon oil adds a pleasant fragrance.
The two natural ingredients were used alongside detergent.
Chantel then made her bed look more expensive by tucking in the bottom of the flat sheet. The hospital fold involves lifting the side corners of the drape up in a triangle, tucking in the base, and then folding the drape down into a second triangle
For the third tip, Chantel made the room smell incredible by making a homemade concoction. She used a tablespoon of salt with essential oil and warm water mixed in a small bottle
Chantel then made her bed look more expensive by tucking in the bottom of the flat sheet.
The hospital fold consists of lifting the side corners of the sheet up in a triangle, tucking in the base, and then folding the sheet down into a second triangle to create ‘hotel corners’.
For the third tip, Chantel made the room smell incredible by mixing a tablespoon of essential oil salt and warm water together in a small bottle as a homemade air freshener.
Other TikTok users called the home hacks “awesome” and seemed excited to try out the tips.
The ideas would be perfect for those who want to limit the use of harsh chemicals in their home.
How to make your bedroom more expensive:
1. Add half a cup of baking soda and a few drops of essential oils to the drum of the washing machine when cleaning linen
2. Fold Tops Using a ‘Hospital Fold’
3. Mix a tablespoon of salt with essential oil and warm water to create a natural spray for the bedroom